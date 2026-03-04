February 2026 US Tech Policy Roundup

Analysis

Rachel Lau,

Shirley Frame /

Mar 4, 2026

Rachel Lau and Shirley Frame work with leading public interest foundations and nonprofits on technology policy issues at Freedman Consulting, LLC.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

February’s US tech policy was marked by a dramatic confrontation between the Trump administration and Anthropic over military use of AI. After months of negotiations over whether the Pentagon could use Anthropic’s Claude model “free from usage policy constraints that may limit lawful military applications,” President Trump ordered all federal agencies to cease using Anthropic’s technology and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated Anthropic a “supply-chain risk to national security”– a label never previously applied to an American company. The dispute, which raised fundamental questions about the relationship between the government and private tech companies, drew responses from across the tech industry and civil society.

The federal government’s expanding use of AI tools for surveillance and immigration was a theme in February, as the Trump administration pushed for an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, set to expire in April, while a bipartisan group of senators reintroduced legislation seeking warrant protections. A newly released AI inventory also revealed a nearly 40 percent increase in AI use cases at the Department of Homeland Security, many tied to immigration enforcement. In the courts, a federal judge found that the IRS illegally shared taxpayer data with ICE more than 42,000 times.

Meanwhile, two landmark child safety trials against Meta began in New Mexico and Los Angeles. Finally, AI and tech companies dramatically grew political spending ahead of the 2026 midterms, with Meta, Anthropic, and others putting tens of millions of dollars into competing political spending vehicles.

Read on to learn more about February developments in US tech policy.

On February 27, President Trump ordered all federal agencies to "immediately cease" using Anthropic technology after a monthslong dispute over military use of the company's AI tools. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled Anthropic a "supply-chain risk to national security"—a classification never before publicly applied to an American company, effectively barring defense contractors and suppliers from working with the company. Both directives included a six-month phase-out, since Claude had been the only frontier AI model on the Pentagon's classified networks before this month’s events. Despite the ban, the Wall Street Journal reported that the military used Claude when conducting strikes on Iran.

The consequences of the orders remained uncertain as of the month’s end: legal experts questioned the basis for Hegseth's designation, noting it requires a formal legal process and has never been applied to a domestic company. Anthropic contended that the ban can only restrict use of Claude within DoD contracts and argued that the supply-chain designation was "legally unsound,” saying it would challenge the decision in court and urging customers to maintain their contracts. The Pentagon contract represented a small fraction of Anthropic's $14 billion in annualized revenue, and most industry partners had not publicly responded to the directive as of the end of the month.

The conflict began in January after what Semafor reported as a contentious exchange between Anthropic and Palantir officials over Claude's role in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—an account Anthropic has disputed. Tensions escalated as the Pentagon insisted that companies' usage policies must not constrain lawful military applications. Anthropic, however, maintained its policy prohibiting the deployment of Claude for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. CEO Dario Amodei refused to acquiesce to the Pentagon’s demands, writing that the company “cannot in good conscience accede to their request.” In response, Hegseth threatened to invoke the Defense Production Act—a Korean War-era law allowing the government to require private companies to support national defense—but ultimately did not do so.

Amid the feud, other AI companies also took action on classified government deployment. In the week before the ban, xAI became the second company to reach a classified deployment agreement with the Pentagon. Additionally, hours after Trump's directive, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a deal to deploy OpenAI's models on the Pentagon's classified networks. Following significant backlash, Altman acknowledged days after the initial statement that the deal’s details were still in development and that the rushed announcement “looked opportunistic and sloppy.” In early March, OpenAI announced new provisions preventing the use of its AI tools for mass surveillance of Americans in the contract under negotiation with the Pentagon.

The dispute drew a significant response from civil society and industry. Before the ban announcement, a coalition of labor organizations and unions representing over 700,000 workers at Amazon, Google, and Microsoft urged their employers to refuse the Pentagon's demands, while more than 300 Google and over 60 OpenAI employees signed a separate open letter calling on industry leaders to support Anthropic. Following the announcement, hundreds of tech workers signed another open letter calling on the DOD to rescind the designation and asking Congress to “examine whether the use of these extraordinary authorities against an American technology company is appropriate.” Samir Jain, vice president of policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology, warned that under current law, AI-enabled mass surveillance could persist regardless of contractual restrictions and Anthropic’s position on the government’s AI use. Anthropic appeared to gain public support from the dispute, with Claude becoming the top free download on Google and Apple app stores following the ban announcement.

Tech TidBits & Bytes

In the executive branch and agencies:

In Congress:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr requesting an immediate audit of the FCC’s E-Rate, Emergency Connectivity Fund, and Lifeline programs for fraud.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked efforts to fast-track the confirmation of Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to lead the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command. Wyden argued Rudd lacked sufficient cybersecurity expertise and failed to demonstrate a clear understanding of NSA authorities, forcing the Senate to hold a formal confirmation vote rather than approve him by unanimous consent.

In civil society:

The Public Service Alliance released a report assessing whether existing state consumer privacy laws adequately protect public servants from data-related harms, including doxxing and the sale of personal information. Examining 19 state comprehensive privacy laws, the report found that none give public servants the right to compel agencies to redact their personal data from public records, prevent data brokers from selling data obtained from public sources, or provide a private right of action allowing individuals to sue over violations. The report called for legislation explicitly addressing privacy concerns for all public servants, including public school educators and local officials.

30 organizations led by Americans for Responsible Innovation and the Institute for Family Studies sent a letter to the Senate urging lawmakers to reject proposals that would federally preempt state AI laws. The groups argued that broad preemption would undermine state protections addressing surveillance, deepfake abuse, and consumer safety, and could shield AI companies from accountability in ways similar to Section 230's effect on social media platforms.

In industry:

In the courts:

A federal judge ruled that the IRS violated taxpayer privacy law by disclosing confidential taxpayer information to ICE tens of thousands of times under a data-sharing agreement signed last April by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The ruling came after a DC Circuit panel declined to block the arrangement. Earlier in February, senators led by Ron Wyden (D-OR) demanded answers from Bessent on the data-sharing arrangement, citing former senior IRS officials who described "internal objections, unresolved legal concerns, and pressure to proceed."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to halt Amazon’s alleged anticompetitive pricing practices. Bonta accused Amazon of pressuring vendors and rival companies to fix prices so that Amazon was never undercut by competitors. If granted, the injunction would install a third-party monitor to oversee Amazon’s pricing compliance ahead of the scheduled January 2027 trial.

Two landmark online child safety trials against Meta began in New Mexico and the Los Angeles Superior Court. In New Mexico, the state argued that Instagram and Facebook features facilitated child sexual exploitation in violation of state consumer protection law—the first state-led case making such claims to reach trial. Separately, a Los Angeles Superior Court bellwether case opened the same day against Meta and YouTube, with plaintiff's attorneys arguing the platforms were designed as addictive "digital casinos" that harmed children's mental health. Mark Zuckerberg testified in the case, calling the argument a mischaracterization of Meta’s platforms. TikTok and Snap, originally also named in the lawsuit, settled with the plaintiff before trial.

The Department of Justice and 35 state attorneys general filed a cross-appeal in the Google search monopoly case, challenging Judge Amit Mehta's September 2025 remedies ruling that declined to require Chrome divestiture. Mehta had prohibited Google from paying for exclusive default search placement and ordered the company to share search data with competitors for five years, but rejected the breakup that the government sought. Google filed its own appeal in January, contesting the restrictions imposed by the court.

A federal judge blocked the state of Virginia from enforcing a law (SB 854) that required age verification for all social media users and set a default one-hour daily time limit for users under 16. The judge issued a preliminary injunction, finding the law was both overinclusive and underinclusive—burdening adults with universal age verification while exempting other potentially addictive platforms—and treated equivalent speech differently depending on where it was accessed. The law, signed last May by then-Gov. Glenn Youngkin had taken effect January 1. NetChoice, which brought the challenge on behalf of members including Google, Meta, and Reddit, has filed similar suits against children's online safety laws in California and other states.

The following bills made progress across the Senate and House in February:

Small Business Artificial Intelligence Advancement Act — H.R. 3679. Introduced by Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), the bill passed the House and was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

— H.R. 3679. Introduced by Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), the bill passed the House and was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act — H.R. 1181. Introduced by Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV). The bill was reported out of the House Committee on Financial Services.

— H.R. 1181. Introduced by Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV). The bill was reported out of the House Committee on Financial Services. Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act – S. 3755. Introduced by Sen. John Boozman (R-AR). The bill was reported out of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

– S. 3755. Introduced by Sen. John Boozman (R-AR). The bill was reported out of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. National STEM Week Act – S. 1070. Introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). The bill passed the Senate with unanimous consent.

– S. 1070. Introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). The bill passed the Senate with unanimous consent. Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act – S. 1602. Introduced by Sen. Margaret Hassan (D-NH). The bill was reported out of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

The following bills were introduced in both the Senate and House in February:

ICE Out of Our Faces Act – S.3779 / H.R. 7363. Introduced by Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) in the Senate and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) in the House, the bill would “limit the Department of Homeland Security's use of facial recognition.”

– S.3779 / H.R. 7363. Introduced by Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) in the Senate and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) in the House, the bill would “limit the Department of Homeland Security's use of facial recognition.” AI Grand Challenges Act of 2026 – S.3809 / H.R. 7434. Introduced by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) in the Senate and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) in the House, the bill would “authorize the Director of the National Science Foundation to identify grand challenges and award competitive prizes for artificial intelligence research and development.”

– S.3809 / H.R. 7434. Introduced by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) in the Senate and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) in the House, the bill would “authorize the Director of the National Science Foundation to identify grand challenges and award competitive prizes for artificial intelligence research and development.” Direct File Act – S.3948 / H.R. #. Introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in the Senate and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) in the House, the bill would “amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to codify the Direct File program.”

The following bills were introduced in the Senate in February:

Future of AI Innovation Act – S. 3952. Introduced by Sens. Todd Young (R-IN) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the bill would “establish artificial intelligence standards, metrics, and evaluation tools, to support artificial intelligence research, development, and capacity building activities, to promote innovation in the artificial intelligence industry by ensuring companies of all sizes can succeed and thrive, and for other purposes.”

– S. 3952. Introduced by Sens. Todd Young (R-IN) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the bill would “establish artificial intelligence standards, metrics, and evaluation tools, to support artificial intelligence research, development, and capacity building activities, to promote innovation in the artificial intelligence industry by ensuring companies of all sizes can succeed and thrive, and for other purposes.” Small Business Artificial Intelligence Training Act of 2026 – S.3888. Introduced by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the bill would “require the Secretary of Commerce to develop artificial intelligence training resources and toolkits for United States small businesses, and for other purposes.”

– S.3888. Introduced by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the bill would “require the Secretary of Commerce to develop artificial intelligence training resources and toolkits for United States small businesses, and for other purposes.” CLEAR Act – S. 3813. Introduced by Sens. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and John Curtis (R-UT), the bill would “require a notice be submitted to the Register of Copyrights with respect to copyrighted works used in building generative artificial intelligence models, and for other purposes.”

– S. 3813. Introduced by Sens. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and John Curtis (R-UT), the bill would “require a notice be submitted to the Register of Copyrights with respect to copyrighted works used in building generative artificial intelligence models, and for other purposes.” Investing in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act – S. 3877. Introduced by Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL), the bill would “address the needs of workers in industries likely to be impacted by rapidly evolving technologies.”

– S. 3877. Introduced by Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL), the bill would “address the needs of workers in industries likely to be impacted by rapidly evolving technologies.” Guaranteeing Rate Insulation from Data Centers (GRID) Act – S. 3852. Introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the bill would “impose certain requirements on data centers to ensure the prioritization of residential ratepayers, and for other purposes.”

– S. 3852. Introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the bill would “impose certain requirements on data centers to ensure the prioritization of residential ratepayers, and for other purposes.” Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act – S. 3892. Introduced by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), the bill would “prohibit retail food stores from price gouging and engaging in surveillance-based price setting practices, and for other purposes.”

– S. 3892. Introduced by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), the bill would “prohibit retail food stores from price gouging and engaging in surveillance-based price setting practices, and for other purposes.” Safeguarding Consumers from Advertising Misconduct (SCAM) Act – S. 3774. Introduced by Sens. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH), the bill would "prohibit online platforms from displaying fraudulent or deceptive commercial advertisements, and for other purposes.”

The following bills were introduced in the House in February:

Kids Off Social Media Act (KOSMA) – H.R. 7433. Introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), the bill would “prohibit users who are under age 13 from accessing social media platforms, to prohibit the use of personalized recommendation systems on individuals under age 17, and limit the use of social media in schools.” The Senate companion bill (S.278) was previously introduced by Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Ted Cruz (R-TX).

– H.R. 7433. Introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), the bill would “prohibit users who are under age 13 from accessing social media platforms, to prohibit the use of personalized recommendation systems on individuals under age 17, and limit the use of social media in schools.” The Senate companion bill (S.278) was previously introduced by Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Ted Cruz (R-TX). AI Workforce Training Act – H.R. 7576. Introduced by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY), the bill would “amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish a credit for workforce artificial intelligence training, and for other purposes.”

– H.R. 7576. Introduced by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY), the bill would “amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish a credit for workforce artificial intelligence training, and for other purposes.” Community Health Profiles Act – H.R. 7717. Introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), the bill would “establish a pilot program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support local jurisdictions in developing neighborhood-level, publicly accessible health data platforms, to establish a National Neighborhood Health Data Repository, and for other purposes.”

– H.R. 7717. Introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), the bill would “establish a pilot program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support local jurisdictions in developing neighborhood-level, publicly accessible health data platforms, to establish a National Neighborhood Health Data Repository, and for other purposes.” To establish a grant program to provide awards to National Laboratories… – H.R. 7696. Introduced by Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández (D-PR), the bill would “establish a grant program to provide awards to National Laboratories and institutions of higher education to develop secure artificial intelligence (AI) cyber-physical testbeds to simulate grid-scale cyberattacks, and for other purposes.”

We welcome feedback on how this roundup could be most helpful in your work – please contact contributions@techpolicy.press with your thoughts.