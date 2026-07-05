GLAAD Maps Where AI Fails LGBTQ People and How to Fix It

Podcast
GLAAD Maps Where AI Fails LGBTQ People and How to Fix ItJustin Hendrix / Jul 5, 2026
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
Since 1985, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, GLAAD, has produced research and advocacy on LGBTQ representation in media. Now the organizations has turned its attention to artificial intelligence. In a new report titled "Build for Everyone: A Framework for LGBTQ Representation and Safety in AI," GLAAD details the ways that AI impacts and shapes perceptions about the LGTBQ community. I spoke to Jenni Olson, the senior director of the Social Media Safety Program at GLAAD, about the findings.
A transcript is forthcoming.
Authors
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...
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