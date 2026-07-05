GLAAD Maps Where AI Fails LGBTQ People and How to Fix It

Podcast

Justin Hendrix /

Jul 5, 2026

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Since 1985, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, GLAAD, has produced research and advocacy on LGBTQ representation in media. Now the organizations has turned its attention to artificial intelligence. In a new report titled "Build for Everyone: A Framework for LGBTQ Representation and Safety in AI," GLAAD details the ways that AI impacts and shapes perceptions about the LGTBQ community. I spoke to Jenni Olson, the senior director of the Social Media Safety Program at GLAAD, about the findings.

A transcript is forthcoming.