How the Internet Can Survive an Era of Rivalry and Fragmentation

Perspective

Konstantinos Komaitis /

Mar 30, 2026

A photo of the front panel of the very first Interface Message Processor (IMP). This one was used at the UCLA Boelter 3420 lab to transmit the first message on the Internet. Wikimedia/CC by 3.0

Defending an open, global, and interoperable internet has never been more urgent. For decades, these principles were often framed as engineering solutions, technical design choices that appeared to align naturally with a world moving toward liberal economic integration. Because the global order seemed broadly consistent with these values, their political implications were rarely examined in depth. The internet’s architecture was widely assumed to support the direction in which the international system was already moving.

That assumption is no longer sustainable. The profound geopolitical shifts of recent years, including the retreat from globalization and mounting pressure on democratic systems, have placed these foundational characteristics under growing strain. What were once treated as neutral architectural features now appear clearly intertwined with political choices about governance, power, and control. At the same time, as the relationship between technology companies and state authority grows more complex, the continued existence of an open internet can no longer be taken for granted; it must be consciously defined and defended.

How we got here

The principles associated with the internet’s architecture emerged gradually through early networking projects, most notably ARPANET and the later adoption of the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP). Engineers working on these systems were primarily concerned with a practical challenge: enabling different computer networks, often built on incompatible hardware and software, to communicate with one another. Their solution relied on interoperability through open protocols, standards that allowed any network implementing them to connect to others. The result was what later became known as a “network of networks,” a decentralized structure in which participation did not depend on a single controlling authority.

As the network expanded and the World Wide Web emerged in the early 1990s, these technical solutions began to acquire broader significance. Institutions such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) helped foster a culture of open standards development, reinforcing the perception that the internet’s architecture embodied principles of openness and collaboration. The network appeared capable of enabling global connectivity that was decentralized, inclusive, and resistant to centralized control.

The internet expanded during a period marked by the ascendancy of globalization after the Cold War, when policymakers and technologists widely believed that economic integration and technological connectivity would encourage political convergence. Within this environment, the internet was frequently portrayed both as a driver and as a reflection of an emerging liberal international order.

‘Openness’

In these years, ‘openness’ evolved beyond a technical characteristic into a broader narrative about how the internet should function. Open protocols enabled interoperability among networks; open markets facilitated the expansion of global technology industries; and open societies allowed information to circulate across borders. Together, these elements reinforced the idea that the internet’s architecture aligned naturally with political and economic trends toward globalization.

Yet this narrative obscured a number of underlying tensions. The internet was never as open, global, or universally interoperable as its rhetoric implied. Access to the network was uneven from the outset, shaped by disparities in infrastructure, economic development, and political power. Much of the early institutional and technical leadership of the internet was concentrated in the United States and other industrialized countries, where many of the organizations responsible for coordinating its governance were based.

States also retained significant authority over how networks operated within their territories. Governments regulated telecommunications markets, imposed legal frameworks on digital activity, and in some cases restricted the flow of information. China’s development of the Great Firewall demonstrated that even a globally connected network could be segmented and controlled at the national level.

Even interoperability, often regarded as the most purely technical of the internet’s defining attributes, depended on cooperation among governments, companies, and technical institutions. Protocols could enable connectivity, but practical interoperability required sustained political and economic alignment. Diverging regulatory frameworks, competing technological standards, and geopolitical rivalry have always had the potential to weaken that alignment.

For much of the internet’s first three decades, however, these tensions remained manageable. The dominant narrative emphasized the network’s integrative potential rather than its structural limitations. In practice, terms such as “open,” “global,” and “interoperable” were rarely defined with precision. Their meaning remained deliberately flexible, allowing governments, companies, civil society organizations, and technical communities to interpret them in ways that aligned with their own priorities while still participating in a shared system.

This flexibility proved functional in a world where globalization itself was widely celebrated. The internet’s foundational vocabulary reflected the optimism of that era: the expectation that connectivity would expand, barriers would diminish, and political and economic systems would gradually converge. Within that context, the aspirational nature of these principles posed little difficulty. If the internet was not fully open or fully global, it was widely assumed to be moving in that direction.

Dark clouds gather

In 2026, that assumption no longer holds.

The geopolitical environment surrounding the internet has changed significantly. Strategic competition among major powers has intensified, and technology has become a central arena of geopolitical rivalry. Governments increasingly frame digital infrastructure in terms of sovereignty: national security, economic resilience, and strategic autonomy. Export controls, industrial policy, and technological decoupling now influence the evolution of global technology ecosystems. At the same time, the concept of ‘digital sovereignty’ has gained prominence as states seek greater control over data, platforms, and network infrastructure within their jurisdictions.

In this environment, the traditional language of internet governance has become more contested. Different actors continue to invoke the principles of openness, global connectivity, and interoperability, but they attach very different meanings to them. For some, openness emphasizes market access and technological innovation. For others, it refers primarily to information freedom and human rights. Still others, like China, interpret openness as the capacity of states to maintain sovereign control over their digital environments while remaining connected to global networks.

The conceptual flexibility that once enabled cooperation now generates increasing confusion. When policymakers claim to defend an “open internet,” they may be advancing fundamentally different visions of how the network should operate. As geopolitical tensions intensify and regulatory approaches diverge, the absence of shared definitions makes it increasingly difficult to sustain consensus around the internet’s future.

This raises a central question for contemporary internet governance. The challenge is no longer simply to preserve the open internet as it was imagined during the early decades of globalization. Instead, it is to reconsider what openness, global reach, and interoperability can realistically mean in a world characterized by political fragmentation, technological competition, and divergent governance models.

The internet is unlikely to fragment into entirely isolated multiple national networks; the economic and technical incentives for connectivity remain too strong. Yet it is equally clear that the network is evolving into a more complex and contested system, one in which regulatory regimes diverge, technological ecosystems compete, and geopolitical considerations increasingly shape digital infrastructure.

To preserve the internet’s core principles in this new era, we must evolve how we define them. The challenge is no longer about establishing governance, but about transitioning to transparent and inclusive structures that can withstand modern geopolitical pressures. Rather than pursuing a forced uniformity across political systems, global reach must now be defined by the resilience to maintain connectivity across increasingly diverse regulatory landscapes. Consequently, interoperability emerges as the most vital safeguard: it is the essential mechanism that keeps divergent technological and political systems compatible, preventing a total fracturing of the global network.

The early internet developed in a world that assumed convergence was inevitable. The internet of the future must function in a world that increasingly assumes the opposite. Understanding what an open, global, and interoperable internet means under these new conditions is therefore not merely a theoretical exercise; it is essential to shaping how the network evolves in the decades ahead.

Openness without naïveté

Openness once meant low barriers to entry, permissionless innovation, and the unimpeded flow of information across borders. In 2026, that definition no longer holds. Openness cannot be equated with the absence of power or politics. States now regulate content, platforms, data flows, and infrastructure not only to pursue legitimate public policy goals, but to secure strategic advantage. Supply chains are treated as security assets. Standards have become arenas of competition. Networks are increasingly assessed through a national-security lens.

History offers instructive parallels. In pre-colonial West Africa, trade networks across the Sahel, linking Ghana, Mali, and Songhai, thrived not through centralized control, but through shared norms, layered authority, and openness to exchange. Centuries later, Brazil’s early-2000s adoption of open-source software in public administration was driven by a need to escape vendor lock-in, strengthen local capacity, and maintain autonomy within global systems. In both cases, openness functioned as a mechanism for resilience and agency, not as naïve liberal idealism.

An open internet today, therefore, cannot be synonymous with deregulation, solutions driven solely by markets, or laissez-faire governance. Instead, openness must be understood as a set of structural conditions that shape how power operates within digital systems. It implies non-discrimination in access to infrastructure and protocols; contestability, so that new actors can challenge incumbents rather than being locked out of digital ecosystems; and transparency, so that the exercise of power within platforms, standards bodies, and networks remains visible and subject to scrutiny. Together, these principles preserve a crucial outcome of agency for users, developers, companies, and states within systems that are unavoidably governed.

This is where open source becomes central. Open source is not new, but in 2026 it has taken on renewed strategic significance. At a time when trust in proprietary systems is eroding and technological dependencies are increasingly weaponized, open-source software offers a counterweight: verifiability instead of opacity, shared stewardship instead of unilateral control, and adaptability instead of lock-in. Open source enables scrutiny of code, reduces single-vendor dependence, and lowers barriers for smaller states, startups, and civic actors to participate meaningfully in digital ecosystems. Leaning further into open source is not a romantic gesture toward decentralization; it is a pragmatic strategy for resilience, contestability, and sustained interoperability in a contested digital environment.

This reframing matters because the gravest threat to openness in 2026 is not disorder, but managed closure. Many states do not seek to disconnect from the internet; they seek to reengineer it so that access, participation, and influence become conditional. In this context, openness is no longer about the absence of rules. It is about preserving real agency for users, developers, and smaller states within systems that are increasingly governed, strategically contested, and shaped by power.

Global, but no longer universal

The global nature of the internet once suggested a shared space governed by common protocols and norms, a digital commons reminiscent of the optimism of the early internet pioneers. In the 1990s, the architects of standards such as TCP/IP and DNS as well as early open-source communities imagined a cyberspace akin to the liberal cosmopolitan ideal of Immanuel Kant’s Perpetual Peace: a universal framework in which rational actors, guided by shared norms, could coexist across borders. In that sense, the internet was global not only in reach but in aspiration; a universalist project of interoperable knowledge and open communication.

Today, the global internet persists, but it is thinner, more uneven, and more contested. Cross-border data flows continue to underpin trade, science, and communication, yet they are increasingly mediated by localization requirements, national gateways, and geopolitical alignment. The promise of a truly universal internet, one in which connectivity implied shared values and equal access, has yielded to a reality in which “global” means coexistence amid profound difference. A global internet in 2026 does not mean uniformity; it means compatibility across difference. It means accepting that legal regimes, cultural norms, and political systems will diverge (sometimes sharply), while insisting that those differences do not justify technical fragmentation. The alternative is a world of partially connected internets, where geopolitical blocs determine not only what information flows but whose systems are trusted.

This tension recalls historical struggles over universality and sovereignty. Just as the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648 codified the modern principle of state sovereignty while acknowledging the practical necessity of cross-border trade and diplomacy, the contemporary internet must navigate the balance between national authority and global interoperability. John Rawls’ vision of “overlapping consensus” can be relevant: diverse moral and political orders can coexist on shared rules without demanding uniform values.

China’s rise crystallizes this challenge. It has demonstrated that a large, technologically sophisticated state can construct a highly centralized, surveillance-driven, top-down internet that serves domestic priorities while remaining selectively integrated into the global network. Its model is not an aberration; it is increasingly an option that other governments study, adapt, and export. The appeal of this model lies not only in control but in predictability. States confronting internal instability, disinformation, or weak institutional capacity may find the promise of a governable internet compelling.

The global internet, in this context, must compete not merely ideologically but practically, offering forms of governance that feel viable rather than abstract. Just as the medieval Hanseatic League maintained trade networks across independent cities with heterogeneous laws and customs, modern global networks must be robust to difference, capable of functioning even amid diverging political and technical frameworks. To preserve a “global” internet is not to impose uniformity, but to cultivate compatibility, resilience, and trust across borders, an architecture that acknowledges human, political, and cultural pluralism without sacrificing the promise of connection.

Interoperability as the new frontline

If openness and global reach are under pressure, interoperability has emerged as the most strategically important, and least understood, principle of the internet. Interoperability is not simply about technical standards; it is about the ability of systems, markets, and communities to interact without being absorbed or subordinated. It distinguishes a connected world that is vibrant and plural from one that is superficially linked but functionally captive. It also marks the difference between digital sovereignty as protectionism and digital sovereignty as a principle that enables governments to participate in the global network without undermining it.

Historically, struggles over interoperability have often been struggles over power itself. In the 19th century, the global telegraph network was not merely a marvel of engineering, but also a battlefield for strategic influence. Nations and corporations that controlled coding standards, line access, and relay stations could dictate who could communicate, how quickly messages could travel, and which parties were effectively excluded from the network. The British Empire, for example, leveraged its telegraph monopoly to maintain control over colonial communications, while the United States and continental European powers competed to establish international telegraph links that aligned with their economic and military interests. Telegraph cables became instruments of diplomacy and coercion, shaping the flow of information in ways that extended beyond mere technical functionality.

Similarly, the early railway systems in Europe illustrate how technical incompatibilities could serve political and economic ends. Different track gauges in Spain, Russia, and parts of Eastern Europe were not accidental; they were deliberate choices that limited cross-border traffic, protected domestic markets, and, in some cases, created strategic buffer zones against invasion. In Britain, the “Gauge War” of the 19th century saw rival railway companies advocating for different rail widths, a struggle that involved not only engineering debates but also deep commercial and political rivalries.

Beyond Europe, infrastructural incompatibility has repeatedly been a lever of power. In the US, the adoption of different telegraph, telephone, and later electrical standards by competing private companies often fragmented the market, creating dependencies and regional monopolies. In Japan, the Meiji government deliberately adopted foreign technologies selectively, standardizing some systems while leaving others divergent, to control industrial modernization on its own terms. Even the telephone system, a century later, demonstrated similar dynamics: incompatible switching systems in different regions effectively limited competition and centralized control.

These examples underscore that interoperability has never been purely a technical matter. It has always been inseparable from questions of authority, commerce, and strategic advantage. Control over the rules of connection (the protocols, standards, and interfaces that enable communication) has historically equated to control over who can participate in society’s networks and who cannot. The lesson is clear: technical design choices encode social, political, and economic power, and the stakes of interoperability are as high today in digital and AI networks as they were in telegraphs, railways, and early electrical grids.

In 2026, interoperability is where digital power is negotiated. Standards bodies, protocol design, cloud architectures, identity systems, and AI interfaces all determine who can participate on equal terms and who cannot. Fragmentation rarely occurs through outright disconnection; it happens through subtle incompatibilities, protocol deviations, or interface lock-ins that create dependency. A system may remain technically connected while becoming functionally captive, echoing the lessons of history: a chain that appears seamless can still constrain movement.

This resonates with ideas from thinkers like John Stuart Mill, who emphasized the importance of pluralism and competition for the health of society. Just as Mill warned that monopolies of thought or culture stifle progress, the loss of interoperability risks concentrating digital influence in the hands of a few actors, limiting the diversity of innovation and governance. Similarly, Hannah Arendt’s reflections on the infrastructure of power remind us that control is most effective when it is invisible and embedded in the everyday operations of networks, standards, and procedures rather than overtly enforced. Interoperability, when preserved, acts as a safeguard against such invisible domination.

Defending interoperability therefore means defending pluralism at the infrastructural level. It means ensuring that no single state, corporation, or technological ecosystem can unilaterally define how digital participation works. It also means recognizing that interoperability is not neutral: it encodes values about openness, accountability, and reversibility. Once lost, it is exceptionally hard to regain. In essence, the battle over interoperability is a battle over who gets to shape the rules of the digital world and, by extension, the social, economic, and political structures that rely on it.

A thinner, harder, but still essential vision

The open internet of 2026 cannot be the same internet imagined in the 1990s or even the early 2010s. It is operating in a world of strategic rivalry, climate stress, democratic backsliding, and technological concentration. But that does not make the concept obsolete. It makes it more demanding.

Openness now requires institutional design, not faith. Globality requires cooperation under conditions of mistrust. Interoperability requires constant defense against enclosure. None of this is romantic; it’s all political.

The alternative, a world of segmented, sovereign, and surveilled networks, is not only a loss for user empowerment, competitiveness or innovation. It is a loss for resilience. A fragmented internet is more fragile, more prone to coercion, and less capable of addressing transnational challenges.

In 2026, defending the open, global, and interoperable internet is no longer about preserving a past ideal. It is about constructing a future in which connectivity remains a source of shared capacity rather than a weapon of division. The task is harder, narrower, and more contested—but also more necessary than ever.