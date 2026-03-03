Rethinking Sovereign AI as Strategy

Perspective

Swarnim Shrivastava

Mar 3, 2026

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, left, speaks with India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

At the India AI Impact Summit last month in New Delhi, India’s government announced a boost to national compute capacity and a renewed emphasis on domestically developed models, indicating Indian policymakers no longer regard AI as a downstream technology but rather as a strategic capability. This shift reflects a broader global movement, increasingly described as the “sovereign AI agenda,” in which countries are rethinking who controls the chips, cloud infrastructure, data, models, and applications that increasingly shape public administration, economic development, and democratic governance.

But AI sovereignty poses a tougher question: how much control is economically and institutionally feasible?

The limits of full autonomy

The idea of complete autonomy over the AI stack is economically and institutionally prohibitive for most emerging economies. The attempt to “build everything yourself” is expensive. A nation that chooses to own every level of the AI stack is not necessarily gaining its independence; it is reinventing a wheel that has already been built, potentially at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars, years behind the curve, and at lower quality.

A recent study of 775 non-US data center projects found that "US companies served as operators for 18% of data center projects,” accounting for 48% of total data center investment and 56% of AI investment. Even countries that build “sovereign” facilities often rely on US hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud for operations. When territorial and operational jurisdiction are considered together, the result is substantial US sway over global compute, including AI capacity. In practice, much “sovereign compute” remains dependent on US technology.

A more productive definition of sovereign AI would begin not with ideology, but with a question: What parts of the AI supply chain must a nation own, control, or govern, and what parts can a nation safely partner with, rent, or share? The answer to this question changes depending on the layer. Getting the layers right, rather than pursuing sovereignty in general, is the strategic challenge of 2026.

Spectrum of Sovereign AI

Sovereign AI is not a binary choice. It is a portfolio of decisions across the stack: where strategic vulnerability is unacceptable, where dependence is tolerable, where ownership creates public value, and where partnership generates economic efficiency.

At one end of the spectrum, is full stack sovereignty, which seeks control over the entire AI stack. Politically persuasive, it is capital intensive and structurally exposed at the semiconductor and hyperscaler layers, where value chains remain concentrated.

A more limited approach emphasizes compute sovereignty. Here, countries secure control over critical AI infrastructure for sensitive applications while continuing to rely on global foundation models.

‘Application sovereignty’ shifts the focus further. Rather than competing at frontier scale, governments adapt existing foundation models to local language, legal, and service needs. In many emerging markets, public value lies in closing contextual gaps rather than matching global leaders.

A fourth model, sovereign AI as a service, provides localized cloud regions and isolated compute through global providers. It lowers entry barriers but raises a harder question: whether operational control is sufficient when hardware, firmware, and orchestration layers remain externally governed. For many developing nations, this may be the most pragmatic path. The challenge is not eliminating dependence, but distinguishing manageable interdependence from strategic risk. In practice, most countries will blend elements of these approaches.

Sovereign AI in practice

Across major economies, these approaches are already taking distinct institutional form. The most ambitious bet has been placed by the European Union. The EU AI Continent Action Plan commits around €200 billion to developing the infrastructure for AI, increasing data center capacity, and supporting the local industry through procurement policy. However, there are still structural challenges. European data centers are arguably controlled by US hyperscalers, and the gap in foundation models is not just a matter of budget but a reflection of structural market concentration. The result is large infrastructure investment alongside continued external dependence.

Canada provides a more targeted approach. Instead of trying to own the full stack, its national AI strategy makes a distinction between what needs to be sovereign and what can be procured from the commercial world. Public investment is used to ensure that compute resources for sensitive workloads are governed by the nation, but the nation can still rely on global foundation models.

India emphasizes application-led sovereignty over ownership of the entire stack. Recent initiatives, including multilingual foundation models, voice systems, and AI enabled interfaces, focus on local language and service delivery gaps that global frontier systems were not designed to address. By embedding AI within Digital Public Infrastructure, India is asserting sovereignty at the boundary between citizens and the state rather than at the frontier model layer.

For many smaller nations, AI is more of a means for development than a means for frontier competition. Application sovereignty provides a way forward: the adaptation of global foundation models to local regulatory, linguistic, and institutional environments. These models do not displace frontier models but rather extend their utility to local ecosystems.

Across models, one principle holds: the foundation layer need not be built from scratch. Open source models allow countries to focus resources on integration and governance rather than scale alone.

Strategic tradeoffs in Sovereign AI

In the wake of the India AI Impact Summit, a notable development is the normalization of sovereign AI as a strategic pathway across diverse national contexts.

Sovereignty in AI is not the end goal. It is the allocation problem with layers of fiscal capacity, institutional depth, and strategic risk tolerance. For some countries, sovereignty over compute is vital. For others, application-level adaptation provides more public value. For most, service sovereignty provides a reasonable pragmatic ground. The key question is not whether dependence can be eliminated but which dependencies are strategically manageable.

Sovereign AI is ultimately about governance capacity. It requires understanding where power resides in the AI stack, where public investment meaningfully alters that balance, and where partnership introduces durable forms of dependence. With the increasing foundational status of AI, sovereignty will no longer be measured by the number of chips in hand or models trained, but by the institutional capacity to dictate terms of engagement, control risk, and maintain strategic optionality.