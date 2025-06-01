Taking on the AI Con

Podcast
Taking on the AI ConJustin Hendrix / Jun 1, 2025
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
Emily M. Bender and Alex Hanna are the authors of a new book that The Guardian calls “refreshingly sarcastic” and Business Insider calls a “funny and irreverent deconstruction of AI.” They are also occasional contributors to Tech Policy Press. I spoke to them about the new book, The AI Con: How to Fight Big Tech’s Hype and Create the Future We Want, just out from Harper Collins.
A transcript is forthcoming.
