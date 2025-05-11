Taking Stock of the Google Search Remedies Trial

Podcast
Taking Stock of the Google Search Remedies TrialCristiano Lima-Strong / May 11, 2025
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
Last year, a United States federal judge ruled that Google is a monopolist in the market for online search. For the past three weeks, the company and the Justice Department have been in court to hash out what remedies might look like.
Tech Policy Press associate editor Cristiano Lima-Strong spoke to two experts who are following the case closely, including Karina Montoya, a senior reporter and analyst for the Center for Journalism and Liberty at the Open Markets Institute, and Joseph Coniglio, the director of antitrust and innovation at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF).
A transcript is forthcoming.
Authors
Cristiano Lima-Strong
Cristiano Lima-Strong is an Associate Editor at Tech Policy Press. Previously, he was a tech policy reporter and co-author of The Washington Post's Tech Brief newsletter, focusing on the intersection of tech, politics, and policy. Prior, he served as a tech policy reporter, breaking news reporter, a...
Related
Felled by the Deregulatory Headwinds: DOJ’s Reversal on AI Divestiture in the Google Search CaseMarch 13, 2025
AnalysisAnalyzing Week One of Google Search's Antitrust Remedies TrialApril 29, 2025
The Web Can Thrive Without Google’s Search MonopolyFebruary 24, 2025
The True Cost of Browser Innovation: Why Chrome's Divestiture Wouldn't End the Open WebFebruary 24, 2025