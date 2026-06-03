The AI Economy Is Coming to HBCUs. Are They Ready for the Tradeoffs?

Perspective

Ashley Northington,

Fallon S. Wilson /

Jun 3, 2026

A Fisk University sign is seen July 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)



The long-predicted AI economy is here. Now, civic, policy, and higher education leaders are grappling with how, specifically, Black legacy institutions should engage.

The dynamic is inherently uneven in many respects. For generations, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been forced to make consequential decisions under conditions they did not create.

Chronic underfunding, deferred maintenance, shifting political priorities, declining public investment, and growing operational pressures have required many HBCUs to navigate institutional survival while still serving as cultural anchors, educational engines, and trusted, beloved community institutions. In that environment, major partnership opportunities — particularly those tied to emerging industries and private capital — can arrive carrying both significant promise and profound risk.

At the heart of national conversations focused on these types of opportunities is how HBCU campuses should participate in artificial intelligence infrastructure and data center development.

Fisk University made news recently with its public unveiling of Quantum Leap, a $900 million campus revitalization and development initiative that aims to set the stage for the institution for the next century. The anchor of this campus transformation plan is a $400 million, 100,000 square-foot data and technology center.

The proposal comes at a moment when communities across the South are increasingly questioning the environmental, economic, and governance implications of AI infrastructure expansion. In Memphis, residents have raised concerns about the impact of a massive Elon Musk-linked data center operation located near historically Black neighborhoods. Across the country, communities are asking who benefits from these projects, who bears the long-term burdens, and whether public institutions are equipped to fully evaluate the tradeoffs involved.

In Nashville, the "Quantum Leap" project places a 30-megawatt digital footprint directly into the 37208 ZIP code—a community that is already navigating the intersecting pressures of rapid gentrification, historic redlining, and infrastructure strain. When university leaders note that 70,000 square feet of this facility will serve as a "shell" to be leased out to an unnamed private tech partner, the operational and ethical stakes skyrocket.

Data centers are notoriously resource-intensive, requiring immense amounts of water and drawing heavily on local energy grids. For a state like Tennessee, where the energy grid is already facing increased strain from rapid development, we must ask: if the power demands of advanced computing spike local utility costs, will those burdens fall back onto the students and neighbors of North Nashville?

Yet, the governance challenge is further complicated by Tennessee's shifting policy landscape. In recent legislative sessions, state lawmakers enacted a ban on local municipalities utilizing Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs) for developments tied to state incentives. While private institutions like Fisk retain their independent contracting rights, this broader legislative hostility toward community-led guardrails leaves neighboring communities incredibly vulnerable. It places an immense, solitary burden on HBCU leadership and governing boards. Within this context, Black legacy institutions cannot rely on local public policy to protect the neighborhood; the university itself must become the defender of tech equity.

The question is not whether Black institutions should participate in the future of technology. They absolutely should.

The question is whether institutions operating under financial pressure have embraced the governance frameworks, technical expertise, community accountability structures, and long-term strategic vision necessary to evaluate these partnerships beyond the immediate promise of investment and innovation.

Tennessee has already seen several versions of this tension.

Tennessee State University faced intense backlash after its former president agreed to join the board of CoreCivic, the private prison corporation formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America—a decision she reversed before ever taking the seat following criticism from community leaders. Alumni, advocates, and community members raised concerns about the deeper implications of the appearance of aligning a historically Black institution with a company whose business model many believed reinforced the school-to-prison pipeline disproportionately affecting Black communities.

Years earlier, Fisk itself became the center of a painful national debate when financial pressures pushed university leadership toward the sale of portions of the institution’s historic Stieglitz art collection, including works by Georgia O’Keeffe. Supporters viewed the collection as part of Fisk’s cultural inheritance and institutional identity. Others saw the proposed sale as evidence of the impossible financial decisions many HBCUs are forced to make in order to survive.

HBCUs are increasingly attractive partners for AI infrastructure expansion because many possess exactly what data center developers need: land, existing infrastructure, political goodwill, workforce potential, and locations in regions with favorable energy and development environments. At the same time, many HBCUs remain undercapitalized institutions navigating intense financial pressure, deferred maintenance, enrollment concerns, and growing competition within higher education.

It is entirely possible that some partnerships involving AI infrastructure, advanced computing, or data systems could strengthen institutional competitiveness and expand participation in emerging sectors.

But participation and power are not the same thing.

Hosting infrastructure does not automatically create ownership. Workforce language does not automatically translate into wealth creation. Proximity to the AI economy does not necessarily guarantee meaningful participation in its governance, profits, or long-term direction. Those distinctions become especially important when projects are introduced with limited public transparency.

Fisk officials have publicly discussed broad ambitions surrounding innovation and campus transformation, naming their construction and design partners but not the data center's operator or owner, and not outlining its ownership or operating structure. The lack of detail raises legitimate governance questions that should be addressed as the plan materializes:

What exactly is being built?

Who owns and controls the infrastructure?

What are the environmental implications for surrounding neighborhoods?

What community benefit agreements will exist?

What liabilities could institutions absorb over time?

What expertise do governing boards possess to evaluate highly technical infrastructure arrangements tied to rapidly evolving AI markets?

And perhaps most importantly: how are institutions weighing their obligations to the communities that have historically sustained them?

These are not anti-technology questions. They are institutional stewardship questions.

The skepticism toward large-scale development projects emerges from lived experience. Black neighborhoods have repeatedly been asked to absorb the costs of projects framed as progress while receiving only a fraction of the long-term benefits. Highways cut through thriving Black communities in the name of urban renewal. Industrial facilities arrived promising jobs while leaving behind environmental burdens. Public-private partnerships generated wealth that has not always remained within the communities expected to accommodate them.

North Nashville knows this history intimately. The history is part of why the Fisk proposal has generated concern even among people who strongly support technological advancement and want HBCUs to thrive in the AI economy. The concern is not simply about data centers themselves. It is about whether institutions facing financial vulnerability are being positioned to evaluate extraordinarily complex infrastructure partnerships without sufficient governance frameworks, technical expertise, or long-term community accountability structures.

So, what should ambitious technological participation by HBCUs actually look like?

Without explicit, ironclad legal protections, legacy Black institutions risk becoming mere landlords to multi-billion-dollar tech conglomerates, practicing a form of digital sharecropping on the very land founded to liberate Black minds.

To ensure that major technology partnerships serve as engines of true equity rather than sites of raw extraction, HBCU boards, public interest technologists, and policy leaders must ensure explicit institutional guardrails before breaking ground. At minimum, institutions considering these partnerships should insist upon several non-negotiable protections:

Independent resource and grid audits: Institutions must secure third-party, transparent assessments of how massive data center footprints will impact local water tables and community utility rates, completely independent of a tech partner’s projections.

Data sovereignty and computational access: Lease agreements must explicitly guarantee that the university retains equity in the data generated on its soil, alongside non-negotiable, dedicated compute time for Black researchers, faculty, and students to build their own proprietary AI models.

Enforceable institutional commitments to the community: Because state-level policy has restricted traditional community benefits frameworks, HBCUs must independently embed legally binding neighborhood protections, such as local workforce training pathways and environmental mitigation funds, directly into their corporate partnerships.

Education of HBCU leaders: HBCU governing boards, executive leadership, staff, faculty, and students need to be educated not only on data centers, but on Black Public Interest Technology as an ethical framework for understanding data centers, data sovereign, and ethical emerging tech futures and how they affect Black communities. Black Tech Futures Research Institute has developed such a curriculum that can certify HBCU leaders in Black Public Interest Technology.

The possibilities for thriving Black legacy institutions in an AI economy require capital, vision, governance capacity, and strategic coordination that many HBCUs have historically been denied. But scarcity alone cannot become the framework through which institutional opportunity is evaluated.

Because when institutions are forced to make decisions primarily from positions of financial vulnerability, the risk is not only bad deals, but the narrowing of the imagination of what institutional power could look like in the future.

Of course, HBCUs should absolutely participate in shaping the AI economy.

That participation has to be defined by more than physical proximity to infrastructure projects or the promise of short-term investment. It must include meaningful governance authority, long-term economic participation, community accountability, environmental responsibility, and institutional alignment with the broader mission many HBCUs were created to serve.

HBCUs will increasingly receive invitations to participate in this new landscape. The question is whether these institutions will be positioned merely as hosts for the infrastructure of the future or whether they will help define the terms under which that future is built.