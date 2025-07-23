The Case for Open Source Investment in Europe’s Digital Sovereignty Push

Perspective

Nicholas Gates

Jul 23, 2025

With a new European Parliament and European Commission taking office amidst a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape, the European Union is ramping up efforts to build ‘independent’ digital infrastructure. Such efforts are often framed under the banner of digital sovereignty, sometimes called tech sovereignty. These efforts have accelerated in recent months, with the new Commission’s announcement of the new Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, Henna Virkkunen, as well as the efforts of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) to write dual draft reports on technological sovereignty.

As a result, European policymakers are doubling down on efforts to build autonomous, resilient digital systems – ones that align with EU values, ensure regulatory independence, and reduce strategic reliance on US-based technologies. Across the continent, this ambition is materializing through projects such as the EuroStack Initiative and a proposed Open Internet Stack from the European Commission’s DG CNECT (the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content, and Technology). But, we would like to ask: To what end?

As calls to build sovereign digital infrastructure grow louder, this article adds two often-overlooked dimensions to the debate. First, we explore how to strategically leverage open source software as a key asset in digital sovereignty. Second, and perhaps more urgently, we argue for sustained investment in the maintenance of open source maintainer ecosystems via an EU Sovereign Tech Fund (EU-STF), building on the example of the German Sovereign Tech Fund, now part of the Sovereign Tech Agency (STF/STA).

Open source as a strategic compass for digital sovereignty

Digital sovereignty has many definitions, but at its core, it is about ensuring that information technology users — from individuals to industry to governments — can switch away from dominant vendors and have credible alternatives to turn to. While recent regulatory efforts like the Digital Markets Act and the Data Act have addressed the ability to exit, attention is now shifting toward how policy can help build the alternatives worth switching to. Instead, it might be worth thinking about how to maintain the alternatives that already exist, many of which are available as open source software.

A lot of this software is underneath the application layer, including small packages of code, open source components, full libraries of open source capabilities, and even entire online repositories. Chronic underinvestment in open source technologies has led to systemic vulnerabilities, undermining cybersecurity, exposing critical supply chains, and deepening Europe’s dependence on non-European tech providers.

A failure to invest in open source puts the entire project of European digital sovereignty at risk if not remediated adequately and at scale. In fact, as Europe accelerates its digital sovereignty agenda, there is a growing risk that the urgency to build European alternatives could inadvertently repeat the mistakes of the past. In the rush to replace lock-in, the EU may fall into a new form of dependency — this time on European vendors that, while domestic, are still closed-source, commercially siloed, and structurally unprepared to compete at a global scale.

To meet Europe’s public interest and industrial goals, the EU must therefore confront the structural failure to invest in the maintenance and security of open source technologies below the application layer as open digital infrastructure. This demands that public policy not only recognize open source as a strategic asset but also actively mobilize the financial and non-financial resources from Europe, its Member States, and European industry to sustain and improve it.

Openness is in the interest of the challenger

Throughout the history of digital markets, openness has consistently been the strategy of those seeking to challenge dominant incumbents. In this sense, Europe is well-positioned to take the lead on investing in open digital infrastructure, demonstrating a third way separate from the approaches of the United States and China.

As Europe is a “challenge” to these two hegemonic digital superpowers, we would argue that investing in openness is in Europe’s strategic interests. If Europe is serious about digital sovereignty, it must first recognize its current position as a challenger in the software and infrastructure domain. When Google was falling behind in the mobile operating system space, it open sourced Android to attract developers and manufacturers, ultimately enabling it to outpace proprietary competitors. Netscape, in its battle with Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, released its codebase as Mozilla, laying the groundwork for Firefox and the broader open web movement that involved real people.

Rather than competing on the terms set by incumbents, Europe should build on such precedents and embrace open source and open standards as the foundation for rebuilding digital autonomy and resilience, enabling its many proposed visions of digital sovereignty and creating a more secure, innovative, and competitive digital market. These approaches reduce barriers to entry, increase interoperability, and foster collaboration across borders. They are not just tools of governance or ideology but pragmatic strategies for regaining technological leverage in a world where the dominant platforms were not made in Europe.

Maintaining Europe’s open digital infrastructure

So, what would a different approach look like? Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund (now part of the Sovereign Tech Agency) has demonstrated over the past four years how public investment can strengthen critical open source components without centralizing power in a handful of domestic champions. It has supported libraries, developer tools, encryption protocols, and package managers that are used globally, helping both European and international actors avoid insecure, proprietary dependencies. The lesson is clear: digital sovereignty should not mean technological isolation, and investing in open source as open digital infrastructure is one of the few ways to ensure sovereignty does not come at the cost of agility, innovation, or global relevance.

An EU-STF can scale this principle. Our proposal – outlined in our recently published report – is to build the EU-STF as an institution that contributes towards this responsibility, offering insights into how public investment into open digital infrastructure might be made possible. The proposed vehicle would be a pan-European, mission-driven vehicle focused on bringing together the EU, Member States, and industrial resources to secure and sustain Europe’s open digital infrastructure. Rather than re-creating national champions destined for global struggle, it can support a distributed and interoperable ecosystem of open infrastructure that supports digital sovereignty and competitiveness.

The scope of the fund will include funding core open source components, identifying software dependencies, and supporting broader ecosystem resilience. To be effective, the fund must be designed around key principles, such as minimal administrative burden, flexible disbursement, and community-driven prioritization — principles that have already proven successful in the German STF/STA. The study also outlines different budgetary options for the vehicle, offering various governance models — both centralized and decentralized — for achieving its aims. While each model has distinct strengths and trade-offs, all represent realistic paths forward. The centralized option could unlock greater visibility and resources, while hybrid approaches offer flexibility and continuity with existing efforts, such as the German STF/STA.

What matters most now is decisive and coordinated action, as fragmented or siloed efforts will not meet the scale of the challenge. There is a strong political will across Europe for the creation of the EU-STF, with support from a range of stakeholders, including private sector actors such as Mercedes-Benz, SAP, and GitHub (which commissioned the study). This funding would help make Europe competitive, too, a key expressed goal in light of the announced European Competitiveness Fund, which such funding from the EU might very well fall into.

A call-to-action: Build the EU-STF

Now is the time to do something for open source. The EU has a unique opportunity to institutionalize investment in openness at scale through a continent-wide fund, integrating it into digital regulation, competitiveness policy, and innovation strategy. It would position Europe as a leader in open technology globally, strengthening the global open source ecosystem and building a replicable model for public investment in open source maintenance and sustainability.