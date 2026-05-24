The Fight for Civil Rights in the Age of AI

Podcast

Justin Hendrix /

May 24, 2026

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

On Tuesday, May 12, the Center for Civil Rights and Technology hosted its 2026 annual convening, "All Eyes on Tech: Power, Protection, and the Fights for Civil Rights in the Age of AI," at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. The Center is a joint project of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and The Leadership Conference Education Fund, and it engages in advocacy, education, and research on issues at the intersection of civil rights and technology policy.

During the event, I hosted a conversation with Dr. Ruha Benjamin, an acclaimed author, professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, and founding director of the Ida B. Wells Just Data Lab; and Alejandra Montoya-Boyer, vice president of the Center for Civil Rights and Technology. The conversation touched on the necessity of cultural and narrative work as the foundation for policy work; how to build collective power and alternatives, not just guardrails; and why it is important to focus on the people behind technology and their motivations, not just technology itself.

Justin Hendrix, left; Dr. Ruha Benjamin, center; Alejandra Montoya-Boyer, right. Photo by Brandon Forester, MediaJustice.

A transcript is forthcoming.