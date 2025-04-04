The Struggle Continues: A Reflection from Turkey Against Rising Authoritarianism

Gürkan Özturan /

Apr 4, 2025

March 23, 2025—A protestor looking at fellow demonstrators in Istanbul at the metropolitan municipality building. By u/Responsible-Cover207 via Wikimedia

Turkey is in the midst of a political crisis, marked by protests against the unlawful revocation of Istanbul mayor and presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma and his subsequent arrest. These events reflect not just an attack on a popular opposition leader who challenged the current President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, but also a broader assault on Turkey’s democracy and political freedoms. The current protests are part of a long-standing struggle rooted in the Gezi Park movement, which continues to shape the political resistance in the streets today.

The ongoing protests across Turkey are unlike any before, marking a pivotal moment in the country's struggle for democratic rights and freedoms. Spurred by a volatile political climate, growing discontent with the government’s authoritarianism, and mounting frustration over societal restrictions, these protests represent a powerful pushback against state-imposed control. What makes these demonstrations particularly unprecedented is the broader context in which they unfold — a time of increasing global authoritarianism, where the rights to free expression, assembly, and access to information are under threat.

This article delves into the significance of these protests, examining their connection to the broader global trends in governance and how digital platforms and the media play a crucial role in both enabling and suppressing dissent. In this atmosphere, these protests stand as a stark reminder of the continuing struggle for rights and liberties, not only within Turkey but across the world.

İmamoğlu’s arrest: a tactic of authoritarian power consolidation

The 2013 Gezi Park Protests, a mass movement against growing authoritarianism, marked a turning point in Turkey’s history. Though leaderless, it was a powerful expression of the desire to protect freedoms. İmamoğlu’s rise is directly tied to this movement, with his 2019 victory reflecting the frustrations of Gezi. By blocking his win, the Erdoğan government unintentionally made him a national hero. Today, İmamoğlu stands as a key figure opposing Erdoğan’s autocracy, alongside other political prisoners like Selahattin Demirtaş, Can Atalay, and Osman Kavala, representing the fight for Turkey’s democratic future.

Unlike previous demonstrations in Turkey, including the Gezi Park protests in 2013, the current wave of dissent against İmamoğlu’s arrest carries a distinct sense of urgency. These protests are not just about one single objective, one political figure, a party, or a simple cause; they reflect a broader frustration with the erosion of democratic institutions in Turkey over the last two decades.

The protesters — many of whom are young and politically engaged — understand that this is not merely about local governance but about the survival of any opposition in an increasingly autocratic system, and many of them are also aware of how similar practices had been unfolding in other countries over the years, too. Their mobilization mirrors a global pattern where authoritarian leaders tighten their grip by suppressing opposition, controlling media narratives, and manipulating judicial systems. From Hungary to India, from Russia to Turkey, leaders with populist rhetoric have systematically dismantled democratic checks and balances, in some cases not recognizing election results and attempting a coup against the constitutional order, often under the guise of legal or security measures. In this sense, Turkey’s protests are part of a broader resistance against a global shift towards authoritarian consolidation, demonstrating that despite state repression, civic engagement and defiance remain powerful forces against autocratic rule.

Ekrem İmamoğlu, as mayor of Istanbul, has become a symbol of hope for those seeking a more democratic Turkey. His victory in 2019 was historic, ending a 25-year rule by the governing party in Istanbul. Re-elected in 2024, İmamoğlu’s leadership represents a shift towards a more just and free Turkey. However, his diploma was revoked on questionable procedural grounds, barring him from running in the 2028 presidential elections. This legal move is clearly political, aimed at removing a key opposition figure from the race.

The protests triggered by this decision reflect a much broader discontent, surpassing the 2013 Gezi Park protests, which saw millions demand respect for their democratic rights. In contrast to Gezi’s leaderless, spontaneous nature, the current protests are unified around İmamoğlu’s persona, symbolizing the fight for democratic freedoms.

Growing protests and repression

Despite heavy repression by Erdoğan’s government — ranging from violent crackdowns on protesters to internet throttling and the mass blocking of social media accounts — the movement continues to grow. The government has targeted students, journalists, and activists, arresting hundreds for expressing dissent. This effort to silence critical voices is not only a violation of free speech but also an attack on Turkey’s media freedom. Journalists critical of the government have faced arrest and imprisonment, and government orders have blocked media outlets from covering protests.

The RTÜK (Radio and Television Supreme Council) has also restricted coverage of the protests, attempting to control the narrative. It has even issued blackout orders for the channels that have broadcast news about the protests. Yet, in today’s digital age, these attempts at censorship have proven largely ineffective.

Despite the government’s best efforts to control the narrative, social media has proven resilient. For instance, platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have become key tools for independent reporting, with users sharing real-time updates, images, and videos from protest sites. Activists and journalists have turned to encrypted messaging services like Telegram to coordinate and disseminate information securely, knowing that conventional media outlets will likely be silenced.

This digital resistance echoes the tactics used during the Gezi Park protests, where social media played a pivotal role in mobilizing millions and overcoming government-imposed barriers. Despite growing pressure on platforms like X and Meta to comply with government demands, these networks continue to serve as critical spaces for independent voices, ensuring that news about ongoing struggles reaches the wider world. Although the government has targeted social media accounts—sometimes forcing platforms to take down certain content—the sheer volume of content shared online makes total suppression nearly impossible.

Digital platforms and their role in government censorship

X (formerly Twitter) has increasingly come under fire for cooperating with the Turkish government to suppress dissent. The platform has reportedly complied with government requests to block or restrict the accounts of journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens critical of the regime. This collaboration with the Turkish authorities has raised concerns about the platform’s role in undermining media freedom and democratic values.

While social media has historically been a tool for independent reporting and activism, X’s apparent alignment with the government’s censorship efforts signals a troubling shift. By enabling the silencing of voices critical of the government, X is complicit in Turkey’s broader campaign to stifle opposition and free expression. This situation highlights the precarious balance between technological platforms and their responsibility to uphold democratic ideals, particularly in authoritarian regimes.

Despite Elon Musk’s public denials of cooperating with the authorities and X's official Global Government Affairs announcing that the platform would object to multiple court orders in Turkey, news reports and testimonials from journalists indicate that the platform has complied with government requests to block accounts critical of the regime, to a large extent and for over a year now. This marks a troubling shift, as X’s actions align with the government's broader campaign to stifle dissent. Despite the refutation from X and Musk, the company continues to comply with restrictions, raising concerns about its role in undermining freedom of expression, and critical journalists and free expression activists question why there are problems with freedom of expression on X now since Musk took over the platform. In contrast, Meta refused to comply with similar government censorship demands and was swiftly hit with a substantial monetary fine by Turkish authorities. This discrepancy underscores the uneven enforcement of government pressure on tech platforms and raises further concerns about X’s willingness to accommodate censorship.

The people’s resolve: growing momentum for change

Despite the government’s violent repression, the resolve of the Turkish people remains unshaken. The protests that began in response to İmamoğlu’s arrest have expanded into a broader movement for the future of Turkey. The protesters' demands are clear: democracy, human rights, liberty, and justice. These protests, much like the Gezi Park movement before them, represent the collective will of the people to reclaim their rights and demand a government that serves the people rather than suppresses them.

What we are witnessing today is not merely a reaction to a political decision but a reflection of a larger, systemic struggle for democracy. The people of Turkey are standing firm against a government that seeks to consolidate power through authoritarian measures. The government’s tactics of fear and intimidation may have worked in the past, but they will not succeed forever.

A call to global solidarity

As the Turkish government’s repression intensifies, it is clear that the protests will continue. The government may resort to further violence and silencing tactics, but the resolve of the people will only grow stronger. This struggle is not just about a single political leader or a set of legal decisions — it is about the future of Turkey itself.

The events unfolding in Turkey are not isolated; they are part of a global wave of rising authoritarianism. As authoritarian leaders gain ground in many parts of the world, it is more important than ever to stand in solidarity with the Turkish people. The Gezi Park protests taught Turkey that the struggle for freedom is never over, and today’s protests echo that same spirit of defiance. During the Gezi Park protests, the most chanted slogan was, “This is yet the beginning, struggle carries on!” Those words remain as relevant today as they were then. The struggle in Turkey is not just a national issue — it is a global one. Across the world, authoritarianism is on the rise, threatening the freedoms and rights we hold dear. Now, more than ever, we must unite in solidarity to push back against this tide and build a future rooted in democracy and justice.