Three Perspectives on Generative AI in Elections

Oct 27, 2024

In recent months on the Tech Policy Press podcast, we’ve repeatedly come back to the question of how generative AI is affecting democracy and elections. Last week, I spoke to three researchers who recently published projects looking at the intersection of generative AI with elections around the world, including:

Samuel Woolley, Dietrich Chair of Disinformation Studies at the University of Pittsburgh and one of the authors of a set of studies titled Generative Artificial Intelligence and Elections;

Lindsay Gorman, Managing Director and Senior Fellow of the Technology Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and an author of a report and online resource titled Spitting Images: Tracking Deepfakes and Generative AI in Elections; and

Scott Babwah Brennen, Director of the NYU Center on Technology Policy and one of the authors of a deep dive into the literature on the effectiveness of AI content labels and another on the efficacy of recent US state legislation requiring labels on political ads that use generative AI.

