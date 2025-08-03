Through to Thriving: Advocating for Change with Nora Benavidez

Podcast

Anika Collier Navaroli /

Aug 3, 2025

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Thank you for joining us for another episode of Through To Thriving, a special podcast series where we are imagining futures beyond our current moment. For this episode, I spoke with Nora Benavidez, senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights at the nonprofit Free Press.

We dedicated this episode and conversation about advocating for change to the memory and life of our former colleague and tech accountability researcher and advocate Brandi Collins-Dexter.

During our time together, Nora and I discussed the past and present state of platform accountability advocacy, the steps of building a campaign, forming a creative agency to support advocates, and so-called “woke AI.”

Nora explained why she became an advocate and how important is is that people use the skills they have in the current fight for democracy:

I think if you have any social and moral consciousness whatsoever and any proclivity to use your talent, whatever that talent is towards advancing and helping to safeguard people's rights and dignity, you throw yourself in. That might be as an artist or as a journalist or as a mom. I mean, you name it, it can be really wide ranging how people plug in, but that's really why I do what I do and why I got into advocacy. It made me committed to thinking through how I can use the things I might be good at. Because we're all good at different things. What would I be good at and what would be the fastest, surest route to helping to produce impact? Impact being more people, being able to live lives with some dignity and some opportunity.

She also described the current technological landscape:

I think we have to understand what this is and the fight for our lives for safety, for expression online for equity, that is one that has been going on for many, many decades. And this wrinkle where billionaires advance their own personal purse, strings and interests is the newest fight. And it's a big one.

Nora and I also talked about how advocates across disciplines can work together to foster “dignity in their digital selves and in their rights”:

We need trust. We need the sense that there is no ability to do things when we're just a lone wolf in a given sector, civil society is a tremendous muscle, but civil society is under immense pressure and attack right now by the second Trump administration. Funders are weakening their ability and interest in supporting disinformation studies and research about platform accountability altogether. These are in many ways considered pariah topics now, and so one of the only ways we can move forward if we have any hope of a kind of tech accountability 2.0 era is to come together and understand lessons learned, research shared, and actions planned have to be coordinated.

She also shared the first things that people can do now to advocate for change and brought us back to the theme of the first podcast episode:

The first thing we have to do, one is educate ourselves about what's going on. But then there are some really powerful steps you can take. I think one is connecting with your community. We think we're somehow powerless sometimes, or, or lacking influence and we all have a sphere of influence, so we should name it. It could be that you just have a great girl group and you hold a dinner and you start holding a monthly dinner. That sounds so silly, but it is very powerful. Connect with your community that could ultimately become you testifying at local city council meetings. You going and sitting at a school board meeting, You name it. But connecting with community is where we must start because we have become so siloed.

Nora also encouraged people to take action:

Well, there's a great line many of my colleagues talk about in the civil rights space, which is we can't wait for hope. We have to take action. And I think in this environment there's a sense of, well, let's wait, let's have this chat and somehow hope that a feeling comes to us. And then take action. And it's like, no. Just take an action. Just show up at a protest. Just go to the city council meeting. Send the email to your representative. Do the thing, whatever it is, start small, but start.

A transcript of this discussion is forthcoming.