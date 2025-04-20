Through to Thriving: Building Community with Ellen Pao

Podcast

Anika Collier Navaroli /

Apr 20, 2025

For a special series of episodes that will air throughout the year, Tech Policy Press fellow Anika Collier Navaroli is hosting a series of discussions designed to help envision possible futures—for tech and tech policy, for democracy, and society—beyond the present moment, dubbed Through to Thriving. Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

I recently spoke with Ellen Pao, co-founder and CEO of Project Include, and former interim CEO of Reddit and venture capitalist. Like many people in the tech world, Ellen came onto my radar 10 years ago during her landmark discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against Kleiner Perkins.

A few years back, I also had the bizarre opportunity to meet Ellen during a photo shoot for an article in a fashion magazine about “women in the tech industry who speak out.” Since then, I’ve followed her work closely and seen how Ellen has committed herself to cultivating community within the tech policy world. In our conversation about centering community, we also discussed fashion, spirituality, what it means to be ahead of your time, old Twitter, the brosphere, and the world we would like to see built in the next 10 years.

I left the conversation with a few gems. The first comes from Ellen discussing how the future will look back at our present moment. She said,

I think people need to understand that the things that seem normal now are totally not normal. The harm that we allow technology to cause. People are gonna look back and think, wow, that was so barbaric and so greedy. That they would do that to their kids and to women and to transgender people. Like, how is it possible?

She continued with a challenge for us all:

Where do you wanna be in this fight? When your kids look back at you, when your grandkids look back at what you've done, where do you want them to put you on this scale of having done evil and having tried to help?

We also discussed the current tech company culture and how and why it’s important to shift from the usual. Ellen explained:

At Project Include, we've worked with different companies and we've worked with different CEOs, and one of them (a white man) was just like, ‘it was a better experience for me to go into a company that was more like, less bro-y, right? Like, I felt like I had to behave in a certain way. And when we became more inclusive and more diverse, I felt like I could just come in and I could do whatever I wanted instead of like, all right, now we have to go play beer pong. All right? Like, that's what our culture is. Let's go do it. And I didn't feel so, you know, like so rigid.

Given Ellen’s experience working at Reddit a decade ago and my own work at Twitch, we also discussed the rise of the brosphere community into mainstream politics. Ellen said,

I did not predict that. Of all the things that I saw coming, I'm not surprised. But I thought we had moved beyond… It's the same playbook from 15 years ago. Right? The doxing and the swatting. We have not, our regulations have not evolved to prevent it, but also it's like the president of the United States and Elon Musk doing it, right?

Ellen and I also discussed how centering community is essential to doing the work of tech policy. Ellen described the community as:

...more of a feeling, like a feeling of safety and security. A feeling of trust. I think the reciprocity is important. I think, you know, not a transactional reciprocity, but a knowledge that, like, if I needed help or if I just needed to go someplace where I'm not gonna be judged, you know, that, that safety element. Somebody who shares the same values. Not all the values necessarily, but just like, I know this is a good person.

Ellen also explained why building community within the tech accountability space is so important, especially given her own journey.

I feel like people are doing the right thing, and it shouldn't be so hard. I can't help make the system better, but if I can make this journey a little easier and make them feel less alone. I don't want people to go through it the same way I did.

A transcript of the full discussion is forthcoming.