Through to Thriving: Honoring Our Elders with Dr. Timnit Gebru

Podcast

Anika Collier Navaroli /

Jun 22, 2025

For a special series of episodes that will air throughout the year, Tech Policy Press fellow Anika Collier Navaroli is hosting a series of discussions designed to help envision possible futures—for tech and tech policy, for democracy, and society—beyond the present moment, dubbed Through to Thriving. Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

Welcome to another episode in this special series of podcasts called Through to Thriving, where we are talking to tech policy folks about the things that we can put our focus into right now that will help us arrive at a better technological future.

For this third episode, I spoke with Dr. Timnit Gebru. Timnit is the founder and executive director of the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute. Last year, Timnit wrote a New York Times opinion that asked, “Who Is Tech Really For?” In the piece, she also asked a question that I had never heard anyone ask before: “what would an internet that served my elders look like?”

This year, DAIR has continued to ask these questions by hosting an event and a blog called Possible Futures that imagines “what the world can look like when we design and deploy technology that centers the needs of our communities. In one of these pieces, Timnit, along with her colleagues Asmelash Teka Hadgu and Dr. Alex Hanna, describe “An Internet for Our Elders.”

I recently spoke with Timnit about building technology that honors our elders. We discussed the elders that inspire our work, how investing in thinking about possible futures has inspired concrete research projects, the imaginations of science fiction, and the not so inevitable future tech landscape.

Timnit discussed that it’s important to understand that our technological realities are the creation of someone else’s imagination:

A few people who have lots of money, imagine what could be done, what they wanna do, how they wanna live, what kind of world they wanna live in. And then they get money and they get power to execute on that imagination.

She also described that that imagination also guides how technology is advanced and deployed into society:

We learn, especially, at least in the western world about science and tech as being from no one's point of view. It's like, it's just the truth out there or the next evolution, the next inevitable evolution. Like obviously there were horses and then steam engines, and then cars, and then self-driving cars and then flying cars, you know? This is the natural progression of things. And first we have to really understand that there is no natural progression of things. It is literal. All of it is about who is getting the resources to execute on what imagination.

Timnit described that living in someone else’s imagination has distinct consequences for those of us who work in tech policy:

We're sitting around being reactive. Why shouldn't we live in our own imagination? If we're living in someone else's imagination and if we're always being reactive, we're not giving ourselves the chance to think about that and execute on that. Instead, we're always gonna be in reactive mode. We're not gonna be able to forge what we think should be forged.

We also discussed the assumptions baked into tech, especially regarding elders:

The idea is that these things are not for them, it's like they first have to upgrade themselves in some way. That's really an unspoken sort of rule in tech. The idea is that people first have to change themselves in some way. And then they can use the tech for something. It's never about every single human being as they are in this world should have tools that improve their lives in some way. It's not that. That's not the philosophy. The philosophy is that there's this thing that'll improve your life in some way, but you first have to change yourself to be able to use that too.

A transcript of this discussion is forthcoming.