Tracking Elon Musk’s Political Activities

Aug 11, 2024

This tracker was first published on August 11, 2024, and will be updated intermittently.

Elon Musk, currently the world’s richest person with a combined wealth of more than $220 billion, controls multiple companies, including SpaceX, The Boring Company, Tesla, xAI, and the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. But in recent years, he has also been called a far right activist and a threat to democracy. He has used his ownership of X to engage in various political scuffles around the world, from Brazil to Australia, and launched various lawsuits intended to silence his critics. In the 2024 US presidential election, he endorsed former President Donald Trump, and supports a political action committee dedicated to his reelection.

Given Musk’s significant influence and vast financial resources, Tech Policy Press is tracking key stories and developments related to his involvement in politics and elections, with a keen interest in phenomena related to his ownership of X. Hopefully, the tracker is a useful resource to those considering public policy questions at the intersection of technology and democracy.

This tracker starts at the date of Musk’s endorsement of former President Trump, and will be updated regularly.

August 11, 2024

Elon Musk’s X feed becomes megaphone for his far-right politics

“Musk’s openly partisan participation on the site he bought in October 2022 reflects a broader evolution in his public persona from business-minded tech prodigy to right-wing firebrand. It has also raised questions about Musk’s intentions for the social networking site, which he said he purchased to promote free speech and a more open exchange of ideas. In some ways, the site has become a personal megaphone for his provocative political views.”

-Faiz Siddiqui and Jeremy B. Merrill, The Washington Post

August 9, 2024

Elon Musk and the danger to democracy

“In the last few days, he has commented repeatedly on the racist riots in Britain. He has forecast a coming UK civil war, condemned Britain’s prime minister Sir Keir Starmer for alleged bias towards non-whites and implied that Britain’s immigration policies were responsible for the murder of three girls last week in Southport. Posts by figures who were banned under Twitter’s previous ownership, such as Tommy Robinson, a fringe and four-times-jailed extreme right British activist, have gone viral. On Thursday, Musk promoted another far right British figure — Ashlea Simon, co-founder of Britain First, also a white supremacist splinter group — who claimed Starmer planned to send British rioters to detention camps in the Falkland Islands. Simon’s post cited a fake Daily Telegraph story carrying that headline, a story the Telegraph quickly pointed out was invented. Musk deleted his tweet but only after it had made about 2mn impressions and with no apology for his error.”

-Edward Luce, Financial Times

Britain’s riots put spotlight on far-right misinformation

“Rather than reckoning with the toxic misinformation enabled by his platform, Musk seemed to encourage it, boosting the hysteria of far-right commentators and adding his own. He remarked that 'civil war is inevitable' in Britain and accused the Labour prime minister of being unduly harsh on the far-right protesters. Musk’s animosity here is hardly new. Under his watch, X has reactivated a host of incendiary, oft-racist accounts, some of which played a role in fanning the flames last week.”

-Ishaan Tharoor, Washington Post

Elon Musk’s journey from humanitarian to poster of rightwing memes

“Once, the chief executive of one of the world’s largest companies approvingly sharing a fabricated headline published by the leadership of a fascist party would have been news. For Elon Musk, it was just Thursday.”

-Alex Hern, The Guardian

August 8, 2024

Elon Musk's misleading election claims have accrued 1.2 billion views on X, new analysis says

“False or misleading claims about the U.S. election that Elon Musk has posted to X this year have generated nearly 1.2 billion views, according to an analysis published Thursday by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate. Researchers from the center said they identified 50 instances this year when Musk posted election claims that have been debunked by independent fact-checkers but spread widely on the app anyway.”

-David Ingram, NBC News

August 7, 2024

North Carolina investigating Elon Musk's new pro-Trump PAC

“Multiple state agencies are looking into whether a political action committee backing former Republican President Donald Trump, and backed by the world’s richest person, has been committing civil or criminal violations in North Carolina. Elections officials have launched an investigation into the allegations, which revolve around claims that America PAC falsely told North Carolinians it was registering them to vote, a spokesman for the State Board of Elections confirmed Wednesday…. America PAC is backed by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who tops the Forbes list of world billionaires, as well as several other wealthy tech industry insiders.”

-Will Doran, WRAL News

Elon Musk Has Turned X Into His Personal Political Playground

“Ahead of the US elections, Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, has used the platform as his own personal political bullhorn…. Former Twitter trust and safety employees say that Musk’s increasingly partisan behavior around the US elections and other major events is a sign that he is doing exactly what he accused the company’s former leadership of doing: playing politics.”

-Vittoria Elliott, WIRED

Trump announces ‘major interview’ with Elon Musk

“Former United States President and Republican nominee Donald Trump will sit down with tech billionaire Elon Musk for an interview next week, he said Tuesday.”

-Seb Starcevic, Politico

Trump strikes softer tone on EVs after Musk endorsement

“Former President Trump has softened his tone on electric vehicles (EVs) following his backing from Tesla’s Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Trump said, ‘I’m for electric cars. I have to be, because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice.’”

-Rachel Frazin, The Hill

It’s Elon Musk’s X and governments are having to live with it

“The biggest spreader of political divisiveness and incendiary posts on Elon Musk’s revamped Twitter is turning out to be Musk himself. In just the last two weeks on the platform — since rebranded X — the billionaire provocateur unloaded a string of posts that poured fuel on the fire of Britain’s worst anti-immigration riots in decades; shared a doctored video of Vice President Kamala Harris deeming herself the ’ultimate diversity hire’ for president; and claimed without evidence that the Biden-Harris administration is ‘importing vast numbers’ of illegal aliens to swing the November election.”

-John Sakellariadis, Christine Mui, and Brittany Gibson, Politico

August 6, 2024

Elon Musk Is Helping Fuel the Flames of Far-Right Rioting on X

“Instead of condemning the violence spurred on partly by his own platform, Musk appears to be squaring up for a fight…. The UK government has already condemned the world's richest person over a comment he posted claiming ‘civil war is inevitable’ below a video of the far-right disorder. Downing Street said there was ‘no justification’ for the comments and called on social media companies to do more about the spread of misinformation. Musk later hit back at Prime Minister Kier Starmer for commenting that attacks on mosques or Muslim communities would not be tolerated, asking: ‘Shouldn't you be concerned about attacks on all communities?’"

-Beatrice Nolan, Business Insider

August 5, 2024

Musk's AI chatbot spread election misinformation, secretaries of state say

“Five secretaries of state sent a letter to Elon Musk Monday imploring him to fix X's AI chatbot after it shared misinformation about the 2024 presidential election.”

-Ivana Saric, Axios

Elon Musk’s X Is Helping Trump Lie About Kamala

“Another deepfake of Harris gained momentum after Musk himself shared a doctored audio recording of Harris on July 27 in which she appears to say she’s ‘the ultimate diversity hire’ and accuses anyone of not voting for her as ‘sexist’ and ‘racist.’ ‘This is amazing,’ Musk wrote alongside a laughing emoji, disseminating the fake audio to his 192 million followers with zero additional context.”

-Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling, The New Republic

August 4, 2024

Elon Musk PAC being investigated by Michigan secretary of state for potential violation

“A political action committee backed by billionaire Elon Musk is being investigated by the Michigan secretary of state’s office amid efforts to collect voter data. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has said he created and helped fund the America PAC, which is supporting former President Donald Trump. Musk has a net worth of over $225 billion, according to Forbes.”

-Brian Schwartz, CNBC

Secretaries of state urge Musk to fix AI chatbot spreading false election info

“Five secretaries of state plan to send an open letter to billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, urging him to ‘immediately implement change’” to X’s AI chatbot Grok, after it shared with millions of users false information suggesting that Kamala Harris was not eligible to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot.”

-Sarah Ellison and Amy Gardner, The Washington Post

August 2, 2024

How an Elon Musk PAC is using voter data to help Trump beat Harris in 2024 election

“The combination of owning a social media company that gives him an enormous platform to push his political views, and creating a PAC with effectively unlimited resources, has made Musk, for the first time, a major force in an American presidential election.”

-Brian Schwartz, CNBC

August 1, 2024

Elon Musk Says He Would Recognize a Harris Election Victory

“The tech billionaire’s support of Trump and dog whistles about interference—all those imagined imported voters—invites the possibility that he could be an influential voice in resisting a Harris victory. His posts make it easy to think he might join in encouraging open revolt, even violence, if MAGA supporters are once again egged on by Trump—he could also actively suppress counter-perspectives through his control of the X platform, if he so desires.”

-Damon Beres, The Atlantic

Elon Musk is taking a larger role in the election. Can he influence voters?

“Less than a week after Elon Musk publicly endorsed the candidacy of former President Donald Trump, he shared an edited video of Vice President Kamala Harris that used artificial intelligence to mimic her voice. Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, spread the video on his social media platform X, where he boasts 192 million followers. The post appeared to violate X policies that disallow sharing ‘synthetic, manipulated or out-of-context media.’ Later, Musk defended the video as parody, which is permitted on the platform when adequately labeled. A similar firestorm broke out this week after X suspended an account affiliated with a fundraising drive in support of Harris called ‘White Dudes for Kamala.’”

-Max Zahn, ABC News

July 31, 2024

Musk-Backed Super PAC Shakes Up Pro-Trump Field Program

“A new super PAC with ties to Elon Musk is shaking up its field operation, in a major change to what has been envisioned as a significant canvassing program working on behalf of former President Donald J. Trump. The decision is a stark reversal for the group, America PAC, and reveals a rocky start for Mr. Musk and his allies in their first stab at significant political work. The super PAC has one of the most ambitious plans of any outside group seeking to influence the 2024 presidential election. It hopes to spend enormous sums to effectively build a new G.O.P. ground game that could coordinate with the Trump campaign in a novel way.”

-Theodore Schleifer, The New York Times

July 29, 2024

How Elon Musk came to endorse Donald Trump

“In May, Musk helped launch America PAC, which in a little over a month reported raising $8.5 million, much of it from Silicon Valley. Musk has signaled that he will donate, too, but he denied a report in the Wall Street Journal that he would give the group $45 million a month. Musk’s presence at the Palm Beach event marked the culmination of a political transformation for the world’s richest person, who has said he favored Biden in 2020. But in the four years since, Musk’s relationship with the Biden administration steadily soured.”

-Josh Dawsey, Eva Dou and Faiz Siddiqui, The Washington Post

July 23, 2024

Elon Musk denies reported $45 million a month pledge to Trump, says he doesn't 'subscribe to cult of personality’

“Elon Musk is not spending $45 million a month to elect former President Donald Trump, though he has created a new super political action committee (PAC) to fund the Republican candidate, the billionaire told conservative commentator Jordan Peterson during an interview Monday evening.”

-Eva Roytburg, Fortune

July 20, 2024

How Elon Musk Chose Trump

“Mr. Musk has transformed himself from an idealistic supporter of Democrats like Barack Obama into a fierce ally of Mr. Trump, whom he flirted with for months and endorsed last weekend roughly 30 minutes after the former president survived an assassination attempt. In fact, Mr. Trump’s campaign at one point had talked with Mr. Musk about him delivering remarks at this week’s Republican National Convention.”

-Theodore Schleifer and Ryan Mac, The New York Times

July 16, 2024

Musk Donates $45 Million A Month To Pro-Trump PAC: Here Are The Other Republicans—And Democrats—He’s Supported

“Musk will donate $45 million per month to the super PAC America PAC, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, though Federal Election Committee filings do not show Musk has yet contributed to the PAC as of June 30.”

-Brian Bushard, Fortune

Elon Musk Enters Uncharted Territory With Trump Endorsement

“Roughly 30 minutes after former President Donald J. Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Elon Musk backed his bid for the White House. ‘I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,’ Mr. Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns, sharing a video of Mr. Trump raising his fist. In more than 100 posts after the shooting, Mr. Musk further stepped up his political speech. And on Monday, after Mr. Trump announced that Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio would be his Republican running mate, Mr. Musk posted congratulations and said it was an ‘excellent decision by @realDonaldTrump.’ With those moves, Mr. Musk, 53, entered uncharted territory. He broke with tradition set by the leaders of other major social media firms, none of whom have endorsed a presidential candidate. By using X as a megaphone for his politics — posting to his nearly 190 million followers — Mr. Musk also erased any air of neutrality for the platform.”

-Kate Conger and Ryan Mac

How Elon Musk's empire changes with a second Trump term

“Musk's empire was built with government support — and he has a vested interest in keeping it that way.”

-Nathan Bomey, Axios

July 15, 2024

Elon Musk Allies Help Start Pro-Trump Super PAC - The New York Times

“Some of Elon Musk’s closest friends have helped start a new super PAC meant to help former President Donald J. Trump, creating an avenue for Mr. Musk and his $250 billion fortune to potentially play a significant role in the 2024 presidential race.”

-Theodore Schleifer, The New York Times

July 13, 2024

Elon Musk Endorses Donald Trump Following Assassination Attempt at Campaign Rally

“Following a violent shooting incident during a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania at which former President Donald Trump was injured and a spectator and the shooter were killed, billionaire Elon Musk offered his full endorsement of former President Trump.”

-Justin Hendrix, Tech Policy Press