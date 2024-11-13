Trump Announces Elon Musk Will Lead "Department of Government Efficiency"

Justin Hendrix /

Nov 13, 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27, 2024: Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk raises his hands as he takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who spent more than $200 million in his bid to help re-elect Donald Trump, will help lead an initiative called the "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," according to a statement from the President-elect.

The name is a gag, even if the initiative is now real. After then-candidate Trump suggested Musk may play a role in his administration, Musk posted an AI-generated image of himself to X in front of a podium emblazoned with "D.O.G.E. Department of Government Efficiency."

Don Moynihan, a policy professor at the Ford School at the University of Michigan and an expert on how government works, pointed out on the social media site Bluesky that the "Department" will likely be a commission or a committee.

Just to clarify, a President cannot set up a real Department. This requires an Act of Congress. He can set up an office, or commission, but this will not be a real Department, and should not reported as such.

The statement says the purpose of the initiative is to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies—essential to the 'Save America' Movement." The initiative will operate "outside" of the government and advise the White House and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to reshape government operations.

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” the statement quotes Musk as saying. The announcement says pharmaceuticals entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will work "in conjunction" with Musk.

The statement says the initiative should complete its work by July 4, 2026, "the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence."

President-elect Trump first offered to appoint Musk to such a role in August. Musk has suggested he would seek to cut as much as $2 trillion from the budgets of federal agencies, with which he is embroiled in various regulatory battles.

At an October rally in Pittsburgh, Musk said he had learned that there are more than 400 federal government agencies. "What the hell do you need 428 agencies for? Why do you even need 100? This is crazy," he said. At another event in Pennsylvania on October 18, he advocated laying off federal employees. During his bid for the presidency, Ramaswamy also advocated for severe budget cuts, suggesting that 75% of the federal workforce should be cut.

Musk and Ramaswamy's ability to deliver may ultimately depend on Congress, which looks likely to be led by Republicans. As Moynihan noted, Presidents "can't restructure government agencies" unilaterally but could "petition Congress for reorganization authority."

Musk's elevation is another indication that the "tech right" will have a significant influence on the Trump White House.

