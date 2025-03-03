What Happens When Democracy Falters? Lessons from The Global Majority

Ramsha Jahangir /

Mar 3, 2025

Illustration by Jorm Sangsorn/Shutterstock.

A confluence of troubling trends is rapidly reshaping the landscape of global human rights and democratic governance. Recent developments in the United States and other Western democracies, including drastic funding cuts to critical human rights and democracy programs and the blatant politicization and weaponization of democratic institutions, signal a dangerous shift. This retreat coincides with the alarming rise of authoritarian and isolationist ideologies, the consolidation of executive power, the deliberate delegitimization of vulnerable communities, and the erosion of media freedom and independence. Together, these actions paint a stark picture of a concerted effort to dismantle the foundations of open and accountable societies.

At a time when global freedom is waning, with political rights and civil liberties deteriorating in at least 60 countries, these developments erode the norms underpinning human rights and internet freedom. Recognizing this, Tech Policy Press spoke to human rights experts from Global Majority countries who emphasized that, with democratic institutions under increasing strain, the West must reflect on the global implications of its actions and look beyond its own borders for solutions.

Erosion of global norms

“What's happening in the US is a direct blow to the global fight for civil rights, both online and offline. Recent developments in Western democracies weaken our ability to challenge powerful actors in our own countries,” Nighat Dad, Executive Director of the Digital Rights Foundation and Oversight Board Member, told Tech Policy Press.

Experts observed that when Western democracies, which claimed to be long-standing champions of human rights and digital freedoms, exhibit backsliding tendencies — such as restrictions on speech, surveillance expansions, and the erosion of media independence — their moral authority on these issues diminishes. They worry when citizens in other parts of the world see leading democracies adopting restrictive policies, it could embolden authoritarian regimes to justify their own repressive measures and weaken the international pressure to respect human rights.

“For years, our governments justified their overreach by saying if Western governments can do this, why can't we? Now, they have a practical example of a Western democracy doing precisely what we've experienced. What will we build our argument on now?” asked Dad.

“There are people across the global majority who literally put their lives on the line for what the United States is throwing away,” said Cameran Ashraf, Assistant Professor of Public Policy at the Central European University in Vienna.

Impact on global solidarity and collaboration

Experts noted that the “paradoxical dependencies” created by Western democracies and companies had led to a precarious reality for civil society organizations and human rights defenders operating in authoritarian contexts. “It’s not only a matter of funds but also about the important role of intermediaries who create partnerships between Western organizations and Global Majority groups to support local advocacy,” said Dad.

A failure to diversify resources had left human rights activists vulnerable to the shifting political winds of Western nations. When the United States, for example, backtracks on foreign aid, the consequences are immediate and far-reaching. “It puts the US as an unreliable partner. A partner you can no longer trust,” said Cameran Ashraf.

With government support falling short globally, many are looking at private foundations to support their work. The shift to private foundations carries its own risks. “Foundations have their own agendas and priorities. They also have significantly fewer resources than a government – which can support research and development on a large scale,” he added.

Lokman Tsui, a research fellow with the Citizen Lab at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy of the University of Toronto, thinks there is an opportunity to reflect and think about new ways of fundraising. “It is a blessing and a curse,” he said, noting that if you received funding from foreign actors, local governments would hold it against you. “It’s a hard lesson but I think we as a field and as a sector have to learn how to diversify support and not depend on US or Europe or even tech companies,” he said.

Lessons from Global Majority

Drawing on their experiences across Pakistan, Iran, India, Hong Kong, and Latin America, these experts stress the importance of collective advocacy and tools to uphold institutional integrity.

“Authoritarians like to isolate you as it’s easier to exert control. It’s all part of the same playbook - they overwhelm you and flood the zone. The one thing that they hate is an organized, coordinated, collective voice,” said Tsui, who is working on a book on a personal history of authoritarianism.

Dad, who has been on the receiving end of targeted campaigns, said there were many examples in other political contexts of non-elected actors shaping foreign policy. “They create arbitrary administrative hurdles.. such as freezing bank accounts.. to make it difficult for activists to continue their work. They want you in firefighting mode,” she said, adding that activists have to build meaningful alliances and fight back.

“We try to use existing tools to strive for institutional integrity,” said Juan Carlos, Executive Director at Derechos Digitales. Carlos and tech lawyer Mishi Choudhary believe in the power of courts and grassroots movements to counter unchecked power. “People continue to raise their voices even if they are in exile. The US still has many freedoms. Now is the time to listen to messages coming from the outside if not inside,” said Choudhary.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ashraf said there were two lessons to be learned: “First, remember why democracy matters so much and why human rights matter. It took us a long time to get there, so we shouldn’t lose inspiration. Second, you can really learn actionable tactics and strategies from the Global Majority.”

From being doxxed, surveilled, and exposed to data leaks, experts told Tech Policy Press that to stem the tide of competitive authoritarianism in the West, people could learn a lot of the less violent non-violent tactics, such as deploying digital security and legal protocols.

“It’s a mindset,” said Tsui. “There is a lot people can do to protect themselves from risks that emerge in such political environments. It can be basic things like updating your IOS. You have to be vigilant,” he said.

It’s also a question of what fights are worth picking. “Change is slow. Don’t overwhelm yourself, and allocate your time and resources wisely,” said Dad.

“It’s important to remember that civil society started the internet freedom fight. This wasn't something that Washington or Brussels started. They paid attention to civil societies’ efforts. We’re now starting the next stage of the fight for global internet freedom,” said Ashraf.