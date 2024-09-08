What's Going On In California?

Justin Hendrix /

Thirty tech bills went through the law making sausage grinder in California this past session, and now Governor Gavin Newsom is about to decide the fate of 19 that passed the state legislature. The Governor now has until the end of September to sign or veto the bills, or to permit them to become law without his signature.

To learn a little more about some of the key pieces of legislation and the overall atmosphere around tech regulation in California, I spoke to two journalists who live and work in the state and cover these issues regularly:

Jesús Alvarado , a reporting fellow at Tech Policy Press and author of a recent post on SB 1047, a key piece of the California legislation;

Khari Johnson, a technology reporter at CalMatters,a fellow in the Digital Technology for Democracy Lab at the Karsh Institute for Democracy at the University of Virginia, and the author of a recent article on the California legislation.

