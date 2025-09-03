Call for Applications: 2026 Tech Policy Press Fellowship Program

Announcement

Ramsha Jahangir /

Sep 3, 2025

Tech Policy Press is now accepting applications for its 2026 fellowship cohort.

Since its launch in 2023, the fellowship program has supported 15 fellows from seven countries across two cohorts, who have written on pressing topics such as the governance of artificial intelligence, tech regulation, digital rights, and the entanglement of state and corporate power. You can learn more about past fellowship cohorts and read their work here.

Overview

For 2026, we intend to support a new cohort of fellows to pursue independent reporting and analysis projects that explore urgent questions at the intersection of technology and democracy. The year-long, part-time fellowship is designed to support journalists, researchers, and public policy professionals. We welcome a wide range of contributions, from original reporting to policy analysis.

Applicants should come prepared with a clear area of focus and a sense of how their work will contribute to informing both the public and decision-makers. We are particularly interested in projects that center communities and regions often excluded from global tech policy conversations.

Each fellow will receive a $10,000 stipend to support their work. In addition, fellows will join an international cohort for regular feedback and exchange of ideas, receive ongoing editorial guidance, and participate in monthly sessions designed to support and strengthen their work.

Fellowship expectations

Applicants should have a strong background or expertise in a specific tech policy area or issue, a particular geography, or, more generally, technology and its impact on democracy or society. All fellows will work remotely as independent contractors.

All fellows will be expected to:

Contribute (on at least a monthly basis) analysis or reporting on issues related to technology and democracy. (While topics can change after the fellowship commences, each fellow should clearly articulate a topic and why they are a good fit to cover it.)

Attend a mandatory hour-long monthly cohort meeting.

Attend a monthly check-in meeting with Tech Policy Press’s editorial team to evaluate progress and discuss next steps.

Collaborate with other fellows and the Tech Policy Press masthead as appropriate.

Meet all agreed-upon deadlines for outputs.

Disclose any potential conflicts of interest.

How to Apply

If you would like to apply for the fellowship, complete this form by 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 15th, 2025. Required documents include:

A curriculum vitae (CV) or resume Cover letter (no more than two pages) that conveys what you hope to accomplish Links to prior publications.

Information Sessions

We will host two information sessions for potential applicants via ZOOM. Registration is required. Choose from one of two dates:

September 9th, 9 am EDT - Register here

- Register here September 16th, 7 pm EDT - Register here

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible to apply? The fellowship is open to journalists, researchers, lawyers, and public policy professionals who are interested in exploring the intersection of technology and democracy. We encourage applicants from the Global Majority and underrepresented communities in media. Candidates should have a demonstrated interest or background in tech policy, media, or related fields, and be committed to producing high-quality, public-interest work during the fellowship.

What are the benefits of being a Tech Policy Press fellow? The opportunity and support to work on a pressing, underreported issue for a year Develop a significant body of work by the end of the fellowship Access to an international cohort of past and current fellows Engage in learning opportunities provided by Tech Policy Press Develop and maintain a network of sources in your focus area

Can you provide a timeline for the application review process and when selected fellows will be notified of their acceptance? We aim to notify applicants of their status by early December 2025.

When does the fellowship start and how long does it last? The fellowship will commence in January 2026 and last for twelve months.

Are you accepting international applicants? Yes, and we encourage them!

Can I share additional information that is not part of the application questions? We strongly encourage applicants to follow the application format. We will make our decisions based solely on the information provided in the application form.

What counts as published work? A published link should direct to work that is publicly accessible online and clearly attributed to you. This can include reported stories, policy or issue analyses, opinion pieces, essays, podcasts, newsletters, research, or other forms of public interest content. Please note that unpublished material, such as class assignments or dissertations, will not be considered.

Will there be an interview round for the fellowship? A select pool of candidates may be invited for an online interview.

How does Tech Policy Press plan to promote and showcase the work of fellows to a wider audience? We publish fellows’ work on the Tech Policy Press website and feature it prominently in our newsletter to reach a broad and engaged audience. Additionally, we highlight fellowship projects through our podcast and at special events throughout the year.

How will the stipends be distributed? Quarterly.



Other Questions

If you have other questions about this opportunity, please contact us at fellows@techpolicy.press.