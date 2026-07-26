How the OpenAI-Hugging Face Hack May Affect the Geopolitics of AI Governance

Podcast

Justin Hendrix /

Jul 26, 2026

Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.

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On July 16, Hugging Face, a company that provides a platform for AI models, datasets, and other machine learning applications, posted a “security incident disclosure” to its blog about an “intrusion” into its infrastructure. But this was no typical hack. The company said “it was driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system,” matching what it said is the “‘agentic attacker’ scenario the industry has been forecasting.”

A few days later, OpenAI posted to its blog that the agent was in fact “driven by a combination of OpenAI models” with “reduced cyber refusals for evaluation purposes — while being internally tested on a benchmark⁠ of cyber capabilities.”

OpenAI called it an “unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities,” a framing that many observers regarded as an attempt to shift the blame to its AI rather than the decisions taken by the executives and engineers that created the circumstances in which the incident occurred.

Nevertheless, cybersecurity experts say the event points to an important shift in the threat landscape, one with implications for domestic US and international debates over AI governance and security.

To try to better understand these developments, I spoke to two individuals who are following the details closely:

Vinh Nguyen , a senior fellow for AI at the Council on Foreign Relations and the former chief responsible AI officer and chief data scientist for operations at the National Security Agency (NSA), and

, a senior fellow for AI at the Council on Foreign Relations and the former chief responsible AI officer and chief data scientist for operations at the National Security Agency (NSA), and Graham Webster, a lecturer and research scholar in the Program on Geopolitics, Technology, and Governance at Stanford University, where he leads the DigiChina Project.

A transcript is forthcoming.