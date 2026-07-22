Perspective

Konstantinos Komaitis /

Jul 22, 2026

In this photo illustration, an OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a smartphone on the top of a laptop. (Photo by Omar Marques / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

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When OpenAI disclosed that one of its advanced AI agents, during a controlled security evaluation, managed to compromise an unrelated third-party system on the Internet, the headlines were almost inevitable. An AI model “went rogue." The ensuing debate has quickly gravitated toward familiar concerns: alignment, containment, and whether increasingly autonomous systems can ever be trusted once connected to the outside world.

Those questions matter. But they also risk missing what is arguably the most important lesson from the incident. The remarkable part was not that the agent escaped its testing environment. It was what apparently happened after it reached the Internet.

According to OpenAI's own account, the agent behaved much like an experienced penetration tester or an equally experienced attacker. It searched for information, reasoned through alternatives, adapted when its initial approach failed, identified a vulnerable system on the open-source AI hosting platform Hugging Face, and exploited that vulnerability in order to accomplish its assigned task. OpenAI, following a post on the matter by Hugging Face, disclosed the vulnerability and coordinated remediation, emphasizing that the evaluation had been designed precisely to uncover these risks before deployment.

As Emma Toth noted on The Verge, the OpenAI account of the incident “oddly reads like an advertisement for how capable OpenAI’s technology is.” Nevertheless, the response was revealing. OpenAI and Hugging Face have since expanded their collaboration on agent security, releasing evaluation tools and inviting researchers to probe how increasingly autonomous AI systems behave in real-world networked environments. The message is that securing agentic AI cannot be done by any one company alone. It will require the same collaborative approach that has long underpinned the Internet itself.

The episode reveals something important about how AI will affect the next phase of the Internet. For decades, we have treated the Internet as infrastructure that is used by people. AI agents challenge that assumption. They are no longer simply generating content or writing code. They are becoming autonomous participants in the network. And that changes almost everything.

The Internet was designed as a network of interoperable systems. TCP/IP allows packets to move seamlessly across independently operated networks. DNS translates names into addresses. HTTP, APIs, cloud interfaces, software repositories, package managers and identity protocols enable systems built by different organizations to communicate without prior coordination. Interoperability has always been the Internet's defining characteristic because it dramatically lowers the cost of interaction between machines.

For people, this architecture enabled unprecedented innovation. For AI agents, it provides something even more valuable: a machine-readable world.

Every open protocol becomes a source of intelligence. DNS reveals where systems are located. Public documentation explains how services operate. APIs expose functionality. Git repositories reveal software dependencies. Package managers map relationships between applications. Open-source code explains implementation details. Cloud interfaces expose standardized environments. The Internet is not simply connected; it is legible.

An autonomous agent does not necessarily see companies, governments or political borders. It sees a graph of interoperable systems connected through shared protocols. A vulnerable API, an exposed software repository or a misconfigured identity service becomes another node that can be incorporated into a chain of reasoning.

This is not fundamentally different from how sophisticated cyber operations already unfold. The SolarWinds compromise propagated through trusted software relationships. Log4Shell became a global emergency because millions of systems relied on the same open-source component. Supply-chain attacks succeed because the Internet is an ecosystem rather than a collection of isolated networks.

AI does not change that architecture. It accelerates its logic. That observation has consequences that extend well beyond cybersecurity.

For years, AI governance and Internet governance have evolved as largely separate policy conversations. One focused on models, safety and ethics. The other on infrastructure, standards and connectivity. The OpenAI incident suggests that separation is no longer sustainable.

Once AI agents begin operating across APIs, cloud infrastructure, software repositories, identity systems and communication protocols, questions about AI become questions about the Internet itself. How should autonomous agents authenticate? How should permissions be delegated? How should malicious autonomous behaviour be attributed? How should incident response work when an AI agent traverses multiple jurisdictions in seconds? The Internet's trust architecture—built around authenticating devices and users—was never designed for autonomous entities capable of making independent decisions.

In many ways, we are asking twenty-first century AI systems to operate on twentieth-century assumptions about trust.

An instinctive response to the OpenAI incident is to ask whether AI agents should have less access to the Internet. Some will inevitably argue that this is further evidence that we need tighter controls, greater fragmentation, or more digitally sovereign infrastructures to contain increasingly capable autonomous systems.

That would be the wrong lesson. The Internet did not fail. It functioned exactly as it was designed to function. The AI agent simply took advantage of an architecture built on interoperability. Common protocols, standardized APIs, open software repositories, cloud interfaces and globally accessible documentation make it remarkably easy for independent systems to communicate. Those same characteristics also make the Internet an extraordinarily rich environment for autonomous agents capable of reasoning, adapting and acting without continuous human oversight.

For decades, Internet protocols have focused on authenticating identities rather than autonomous decision-making. We know how to verify a domain name, establish an encrypted connection, validate a certificate or authorize access through OAuth. We can determine whether a request comes from an authenticated client.

What we cannot easily determine is whether an autonomous agent is acting within the authority it has been delegated, whether its objectives remain aligned with its operator's intentions, or how another system should interpret actions that are technically authorized but operationally unexpected. In other words, today's Internet can answer who is connecting. Increasingly, it will also need to answer what is acting.

The challenge is not to make the Internet less open. It is to make it more trustworthy for a world in which autonomous systems become consequential participants in the network.