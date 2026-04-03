The Iran War Will Disrupt the Digital Order and Redefine Sovereignty

Perspective

S. Yash Kalash /

Apr 3, 2026

S. Yash Kalash is a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

Anna Riepe & FARI / Seeing More — Seeing Less / CC-BY 4.0

The unfolding confrontation between Iran, Israel and the United States is not just another Middle Eastern crisis; it is a stress test for the global system. This is not merely a war of missiles and militias, but a war across networks, supply chains and systems that power the modern world. Its most enduring consequence will not be territorial change, but the acceleration of a fractured, contested and deeply politicized global technological order—one that will shape how economies function and how societies live.

What makes this conflict different is not its intensity, but its integration. Every kinetic strike now has a digital shadow. Military operations are accompanied by cyber intrusions, information warfare and attacks on critical technological and energy infrastructure. This convergence is where the consequences become systemic and where the impact extends far beyond the battlefield.

The global economy today runs on a tightly coupled system of digital and physical infrastructure: undersea cables, cloud data centers, semiconductor supply chains, satellite networks and AI compute clusters. The conflict has exposed just how vulnerable this system is. Threats to Gulf energy routes can ripple into semiconductor production. Cyber operations risk disrupting global financial flows. Targeting of data infrastructure raises the specter of outages far beyond the battlefield.

This vulnerability is no longer theoretical. Iranian-linked actors, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have reportedly issued direct threats against major US technology firms such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, HP and Tesla, signaling an expansion of conflict into the private digital ecosystem that underpins global connectivity. At the same time, physical infrastructure has already come under strain, with damage reported to cloud-linked facilities in Bahrain connected to Amazon Web Services operations.

But these disruptions are not abstract. They will be felt in everyday life. A disruption in semiconductor supply chains can delay smartphones, vehicles and medical devices. Cyber instability in financial systems can slow payments, increase transaction costs and erode trust in digital banking. Attacks on energy infrastructure can trigger fuel shortages, higher electricity costs and inflationary pressure across economies. What begins as a regional conflict can quickly translate into higher prices, slower services and greater uncertainty for ordinary citizens thousands of miles away.

For the United States, this war reinforces an ongoing strategic shift: technology dominance is national security, a doctrine it has often espoused by maintaining strategic control over the R&D and export of key technologies such as jet engines and even deploying advanced cyber capabilities such as Stuxnet cyberattack virus, widely attributed to the US and Israel which infiltrated Iran’s Natanz facility and physically damaged nuclear centrifuges delaying the program by years without a conventional military strike. Washington is likely to double down on securing supply chains, restricting access to advanced technologies and protecting critical infrastructure across allied networks.

The logic is straightforward: control the technological stack, or risk strategic vulnerability. This imperative is already visible in the US administration’s efforts to shape global technology adoption from export controls on advanced semiconductors targeting NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, to diplomatic pressure on allies to exclude Huawei from 5G networks, and initiatives like the CHIPS and Science Act aimed at reshoring and anchoring semiconductor supply chains within a U.S.-aligned ecosystem. Together, these moves reflect a broader strategy: not just to lead in innovation, but to ensure that the global digital and technological infrastructure is built on US-controlled standards, platforms, and dependencies.

China will read this conflict differently but reach a similar conclusion. For Beijing, the war validates its long-standing push for technological self-reliance and system-level control. Expect further acceleration of indigenous semiconductor capacity, sovereign cloud infrastructure and tightly governed digital networks.

Russia, already operating under sanctions and technological isolation, will see its model vindicated. Its approach of decoupling from Western systems, building alternative financial and digital rails, and weaponizing cyber capabilities now appears less like an outlier and more like a preview of a fragmented future. What was once a reactive strategy may increasingly become a deliberate choice for other nations

Europe finds itself in a more uncomfortable position. Deeply integrated into global supply chains yet increasingly exposed to geopolitical shocks, it faces a strategic dilemma. The war underscores Europe’s dependence on American security guarantees, on external energy flows and on non-European technology infrastructure. This is likely to intensify Europe’s push for strategic autonomy, even as it struggles to reconcile openness with security.

For India and other emerging powers, the implications are even more complex and more consequential. India sits at the intersection of this fragmentation. It is deeply embedded in global digital networks, yet acutely aware of the risks of overdependence. The war reinforces a reality that Indian policymakers have increasingly acknowledged: critical technological infrastructure from telecom networks to digital payments systems is not just a tool of development, but an instrument of sovereignty.

At the core of all these shifts is a single, unifying concept: sovereignty. But this is not sovereignty in the traditional sense of territorial control. It is sovereignty over systems such as data, networks, infrastructure and technology stacks that define economic and strategic power in the 21st century. Digital sovereignty is no longer about data localization or regulatory control. It is about ensuring that critical systems can function under stress, resist external coercion and operate independently if needed. It is about securing supply chains, controlling standards and shaping the rules of technological engagement.

This war has made one thing unmistakably clear: interdependence without control is vulnerability. The global technology ecosystem is therefore entering a new phase not of collapse, but of reconfiguration. In its place, what is likely to appear is a harder, more fragmented order, one defined by competing standards, parallel systems, and strategic mistrust.

Crucially, this shift is already affecting daily life. The escalation of conflict in energy-rich regions is pushing up global oil and gas prices, feeding directly into higher transport costs, electricity bills and inflation. For households, this means more expensive essentials, from food to fuel. For businesses, it means tighter margins and delayed investment. Sovereignty, in this sense, is no longer an abstract policy concept; it is directly tied to economic stability and the cost of living.

In a fractured and uncertain world, nations will no longer ask whether they are connected to the global system, but on what terms, through whose infrastructure and at what risk. In this emerging world, sovereignty will no longer be an ideological principle. It will be the foundation of resilience, the basis of economic security and ultimately, a strategy for survival not just for states, but for their people.