Top 30 Most Read Pieces on Tech Policy Press in 2025

Top 30 Most Read Pieces on Tech Policy Press in 2025Justin Hendrix, Ben Lennett / Dec 23, 2025
In 2025, Tech Policy Press published over 1,100 posts, including articles, analyses, perspectives, transcripts, trackers, podcasts, and more. Our volunteer community of contributors, our fellows, and our staff covered a wide range of tech policy matters on nearly every continent. We’re grateful to everyone who contributed to this shared resource.
Below are the most-read items published during the calendar year to date. Of course, traffic is not the only measure of the value of a piece, but this list gives a good sense of the breadth and depth we aim to deliver, and reflects the concerns of the field over the course of the year.
Together, these headlines suggest a shared concern with a number of pressing questions centered on who controls technology and who bears its costs. In a year that saw profound threats to democracy around the world, accountability and good governance in the public interest seem difficult to achieve; yet the community of people contributing to Tech Policy Press continues to generate the ideas and analyses that will serve as the scaffolding for change.
We welcome your contributions in 2026. Want to support this work? You can make a donation here.
- Anatomy of an AI Coup — Eryk Salvaggio, February 9
- Court Rules That Constitution Protects Private Possession of AI-Generated CSAM — Riana Pfefferkorn, March 20
- DOGE Plan to Push AI Across the US Federal Government is Wildly Dangerous — Ben Green, March 6
- Data Center Boom Risks Health of Already Vulnerable Communities — Cecilia Marrinan, June 12
- Why Congress Is On Sound Legal Footing To Pass The TAKE IT DOWN Act — Slade Bond, April 28
- Breaking Down the Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Teen's Suicide — Justin Hendrix, August 26
- US House Passes 10-Year Moratorium on State AI Laws — Justin Hendrix and Cristiano Lima-Strong, May 22
- Peter Thiel Dreams of Empire — Dave Karpf, January 17
- Progress Shouldn’t Poison Black Communities — Nasser Eledroos, June 25
- Most Researchers Do Not Believe AGI Is Imminent. Why Do Policymakers Act Otherwise? — Eryk Salvaggio, March 19
- Tracking Elon Musk’s Politics and Power — Justin Hendrix and Prithvi Iyer, February 24
- Digital Eugenics and the Extinction of Humanity — Émile P. Torres, July 11
- Latin America’s Children at Risk on Facebook: Predators Stalk Children in Celebrity Fan Groups — Lara Putnam, February 26
- Apple and Google Will Regret Breaking the Law for Trump — Adam Conner, February 25
- Status of State Laws on Facial Recognition Surveillance: Continued Progress and Smart Innovations — Jake Laperruque, January 6
- What OpenAI's Latest Red-Teaming Challenge Reveals About the Evolution of AI 'Safety' Practices — Jen Weedon, August 7
- The Myth of AGI — Alex Hanna and Emily M. Bender, June 3
- Trump’s Gaza Fantasy and the Network State: The Tech-Fueled Future of Privatized Sovereignty — Gil Duran, June 6
- DOGE Understands Something the US Policy Establishment Does Not: Technology is the Spinal Cord of Government — Emily Tavoulareas, February 18
- EU Set the Global Standard on Privacy and AI. Now It’s Pulling Back — Ramsha Jahangir, November 10
- Mapping California’s AI Tribes, From Optimists to Alarmed Populists — Daniel Stone, August 21
- How Congress Can Delete DOGE — Rebecca Williams, February 26
- Meta is Not Returning to its Free Speech Origins – It’s Preparing for an Autocratic Future — João C. Magalhães, January 8
- The Black Box Myth: What the Industry Pretends Not to Know About AI — Eryk Salvaggio, June 17
- Trump Administration's Arrival on Bluesky Highlights Growing Pains for Open Networks — Erin Kissane, October 22
- LinkedIn Joins Meta and YouTube in Abandoning Policies Designed to Counter Anti-Trans Hate — Jenni Olson, August 13
- How Your Utility Bills Are Subsidizing Power-Hungry AI — Sasha Luccioni and Yacine Jernite, August 6
- Three Fallacies: Alondra Nelson's Remarks at the Elysée Palace on the Occasion of the AI Action Summit — Alondra Nelson, February 14
- Mark Zuckerberg is Out of Ideas — Dave Karpf, August 1
- Canada’s Online Harms Bill is Dead (Again): Three Questions to Consider for the Next Round — Mandy Lau, April 28
Special thanks to Tech Policy Press senior editors Ramsha Jahangir and Cristiano Lima-Strong for their efforts in helping to produce many of the pieces on this list.