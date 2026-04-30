What the EU's First Digital Markets Act Review Actually Changes

Analysis

Megan Kirkwood /

Apr 30, 2026

Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, speaks during a European Parliament plenary session on the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act on April 28, 2026. © European Union / Source: EP © European Union 2026 - Source : EP

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) has officially passed its first inspection. Though engagement with stakeholders revealed that many want to see obligations expanded to cover AI and cloud computing, future enforcement will concentrate on enforcing what it has rather than expanding the scope.

The European digital competition rulebook entered into force in 2022, though its substantial effects only came into effect in March 2024, and saw designated gatekeepers subjected to obligations and prohibitions set down in the regulation, with the intention of increasing fairness and contestability in the digital economy. Under Article 53 of the DMA, by May 3, 2026, the European Commission is required to evaluate the regulation, with subsequent reviews every three years.

The review took into account stakeholder feedback from a public consultation held last year. The Commission wrote that over 450 contributions were submitted by a broad range of interested parties, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), gatekeepers, civil society, academics, and individual citizens.

The review is intended to assess whether the aims of ensuring contestable and fair markets have been achieved and assess the impact on business users, especially SMEs, and end users. The DMA review establishes whether rules need to be modified and whether the list of core platform services — that is, the specific services that a gatekeeper operates and that fall under the regulation — needs to be amended.

For this first review, there were two additional specific areas of inquiry. First, the Commission set out to evaluate whether the scope of Article 7, currently mandating interoperability of messaging services, should be extended to online social networking services. This would force a designated gatekeeper operating a social media core platform service, such as Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, to open its platform and allow users to communicate with their networks on other interoperating social media services, lowering a barrier to switching. Second, the Commission set out to understand the impact of the DMA on AI services, whether potential bottlenecks to competition are present, and if amendments to the DMA are needed to level the playing field.

Key takeaways

The Commission found in its assessment that the DMA had thus far effectively contributed to the core objectives of making digital markets in the EU fairer and more contestable, noting that “a tangible positive impact” had been achieved within just over two years of the DMA becoming fully applicable. The Staff Working Document accompanying the review points out that the new obligations and prohibitions brought by the regulation are a net improvement on the pre-DMA baseline, as new reporting requirements add transparency, new obligations provide opportunities for business and end users, and prohibitions improve platform conditions. Stakeholder feedback indicated broad support for the regulation, and the Commission highlights early successes such as smaller browsers gaining new users due to choice screens. However, the Commission understands the DMA as an iterative process, leaving significant room for improvement.

The review confirms that the DMA remains fit for purpose and does not need substantial revision or modification. Therefore, the review concludes that the list of core platform services will remain as they are written, and will not add generative AI services at this time, nor will Article 7 be extended to social media. The Commission generally argues that it would be premature to propose broad legislative amendments to the DMA, which has only been actively been in force for two years. Additionally, the Commission notes that although there was broad stakeholder support for the designation of cloud services under the DMA, there was comparatively little support for extending interoperability obligations for social media.

The review reveals that the Commission is taking a cautious approach, preferring to collect more evidence on the impact of gatekeeper changes before making substantial changes. For instance, in the working document, the Commission notes that a significant number of contributions proposed banning gatekeepers like Apple and Google from setting their own applications as default or pre-installing their own apps on mobile operating systems. While the Commission states its intention to monitor the impact of choice screens and the ability to set new defaults, broad changes are deemed as yet too premature.

Significant changes brought by the DMA, such as allowing alternative app stores and payment methods on operating systems, have had mixed results. Though many developers have expressed interest in these new opportunities, in practice, it is difficult to pursue them due to significant technical and contractual barriers, meaning the obligations are yet to take full effect. Similarly, advertisers have found that despite gaining the right to access detailed pricing and remuneration information on adverts shown on gatekeeper ad platforms, they face “persistent issues in obtaining sufficiently granular and comparable data to fully assess campaign performance.” Again, the Commission has argued it is too soon to impose changes or make a judgment regarding the effectiveness of this obligation.

The Commission notes that “interoperability was one of the topics where stakeholder views diverged most.” While civil society, SMEs, and business users widely supported the concept of

“interoperability by design” through the adoption of open standards over proprietary APIs, gatekeepers, and respondents affiliated with gatekeepers, were concerned about the lack of targeted guidance to address legal uncertainties. They also highlighted that interoperability has high compliance costs and can harm customers, stifle innovation, and raise security and privacy concerns. This directly conflicts with those advocating for the use of standards, which can be audited and scrutinized by outside experts and increase security.

Though largely the review concludes that further monitoring will be needed to evaluate the full impact of DMA changes, it makes clear that the key areas of focus going forward will include the application of the DMA to AI and cloud computing services.

Extending scope to AI and cloud

The Commission writes that cloud and AI services received the most engagement in the consultation, with broad support for the DMA to be applied to both services. While cloud is already a listed core platform service, there have been no designations for this category. Cloud contracts are often purchased via institutions rather than individuals, meaning that end-user numbers may appear below the quantitative threshold despite the fact that three US hyperscalers account for more than 65 percent of the EU market share. Consultation respondents suggested that the Commission designate cloud service providers through qualitative analysis or through a market investigation.

The Commission notes that the lack of contestability in cloud is a particular concern given its infrastructural importance, with concentration by hyperscalers threatening “innovation, trust, and Europe’s strategic autonomy.” The main concerns raised regarding cloud lock-in related to interoperability and data portability, which can act as major sticking points preventing cloud switching.

In November 2025, the Commission opened three market investigations into cloud

services. Two market investigations are assessing whether Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services should be designated as gatekeepers, while the third assesses whether the DMA can effectively tackle practices that may limit competitiveness and fairness in the cloud market.

Upon conclusion of the third investigation, the DMA may be modified to better address “obstacles to interoperability between cloud computing services, limited or conditioned access for business users to data, tying and bundling services, and potentially imbalanced contractual terms.” The Commission explicitly states that they are investigating whether Article 6(7), which mandates interoperability with gatekeeper-controlled services, could be applied to cloud services. The outcome of this investigation is not due until May 2027, though cloud designations will be decided by November 2026.

Regarding the inclusion of generative AI as a core platform service, the Staff Working Document reports that stakeholder feedback revealed three “schools of thought” on the issue. The first were those who argued that vertically integrated services already fall under the DMA, and all that is needed is strict enforcement of obligations like Article 6(7). Indeed, the Commission has opened a new specification proceeding to define Google’s compliance with Article 6(7). Specifically, the specification will outline how Google should grant third-party AI service providers equally effective access to the same features and applications on Android devices.

The second school of thought argues that the DMA needs modification to include generative AI as a specific core platform service to ensure that gatekeepers are banned from explicitly self-preferencing gatekeeper services on their platforms, or enabling data sharing to competitors. Finally, a smaller set of stakeholders were against the regulation of AI services, calling the intervention premature.

The Commission has concluded that the “DMA will not be able to tackle every competition issue in the AI value chain.” Instead, competition law enforcement, such as the investigation into Google’s use of online content for AI Overviews and YouTube, and the interim measure proceedings against Meta’s policy prohibiting AI providers from offering their chatbots on WhatsApp, may be preferable in some cases.

That said, the Commission states that they have focused regulatory dialogue with gatekeepers on changing default settings easily, ensuring AI services have equal access to operating systems, and enforcing a ban on combining personal data without consent on the training and grounding of AI models and systems. They have made it “a matter of priority” to ensure full compliance with the DMA where AI is either an “integral part of designated core platform services or a distinct service potentially warranting designation.”

Significantly, the Commission states that it is now assessing whether some AI services need to be designated as virtual assistants, another already-existing core platform service that has not yet had a designation. Moreover, the Commission is still assessing whether to modify or extend obligations to better address potential AI contestability.

The remaining gaps

The DMA review concluded that it is too early to extend the interoperability obligations currently imposed on messaging services to online social networking services. This is because interoperability of messaging services has yet to see wide adoption, meaning that it is “too soon to draw conclusions” on its impact.

Additionally, according to their commissioned survey, consumers expressed less interest in the horizontal capabilities that extending Article 7 would bring, but expressed more interest in vertical interoperability. Vertical interoperability is when users can pick and choose ‘within-platform’ services, such as those enjoyed by Bluesky users, who can choose moderation services, custom feeds, and host their personal data on various servers.

The Future of Technology Institute’s recently released report advocates for exactly this kind of interoperability under the DMA. In a LinkedIn post on the DMA review, the think tank stated that while they “understand the instinct for caution”, they see competition in social media as a gap in enforcement. Similarly, Sebastien Pant, Senior Policy Officer at The European Consumer Organization, said in a statement that “social media really is the next frontier for the DMA. We believe the Commission should have expanded Article 7 obligations to social media.” However, he notes that the “door remains open in the future.”

Many respondents to the consultation also called for bolder enforcement through stronger use of sanctions, including higher fines, and the use of interim measures to more quickly tackle anticompetitive behavior. This comes amid rumors that non-compliance measures have been stalled, despite parliamentary support for enforcement, and that tech rules are part of trade discussions with the US.

In response to the review, Aline Blankertz, Tech Economy Lead at Rebalance Now, told Tech Policy Press that the review is silent on pressures from the US to weaken enforcement, which is a “huge concern not just for competition enforcement, but for the credibility of the European project.”