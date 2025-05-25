Will a Moratorium on State AI Laws Advance in the US Senate?

Podcast

Justin Hendrix,

Cristiano Lima-Strong /

May 25, 2025

On Thursday, May 22, the United States House of Representatives narrowly advanced a budget bill that included the "Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative," which includes a 10-year moratorium on the enforcement of state AI laws. Tech Policy Press editor Justin Hendrix and associate editor Cristiano Lima-Strong discussed the moratorium, the contours of the debate around it, and its prospects in the Senate.

