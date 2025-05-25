Podcast
Will a Moratorium on State AI Laws Advance in the US Senate?Justin Hendrix, Cristiano Lima-Strong / May 25, 2025
On Thursday, May 22, the United States House of Representatives narrowly advanced a budget bill that included the "Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative," which includes a 10-year moratorium on the enforcement of state AI laws. Tech Policy Press editor Justin Hendrix and associate editor Cristiano Lima-Strong discussed the moratorium, the contours of the debate around it, and its prospects in the Senate.
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President, Business Development & Inno...
Cristiano Lima-Strong
Cristiano Lima-Strong is an Associate Editor at Tech Policy Press. Previously, he was a tech policy reporter and co-author of The Washington Post's Tech Brief newsletter, focusing on the intersection of tech, politics, and policy. Prior, he served as a tech policy reporter, breaking news reporter, a...
NewsUS House Passes 10-Year Moratorium on State AI LawsMay 22, 2025
AnalysisExpert Perspectives on 10-Year Moratorium on Enforcement of US State AI LawsMay 23, 2025
TranscriptTranscript: Senate Holds Hearing On AI Deepfakes and the NO FAKES ActMay 22, 2025
PerspectiveWhy Both Sides Are Right—and Wrong—About A Moratorium on State AI LawsMay 23, 2025
PerspectiveProposed Moratorium on US State AI Laws is Short-Sighted and Ill-ConceivedMay 21, 2025