Top 30 Most Read Pieces on Tech Policy Press in 2024

Top 30 Most Read Pieces on Tech Policy Press in 2024Justin Hendrix, Ben Lennett, Prithvi Iyer / Dec 23, 2024
In 2024, Tech Policy Press published over 800 posts, including articles, analyses, perspectives, transcripts, trackers, podcasts, and more. Our volunteer community of contributors, fellows, and staff covered a wide range of tech policy matters on nearly every continent. We’re grateful to everyone who contributed to this shared resource.
Below are the most-read items published during the calendar year to date. (Our list of most-listened podcasts is here). Of course, traffic is not the only measure of the value of a piece, but this list gives a good sense of the breadth and depth we aim to deliver.
We welcome your contributions in 2025. Want to support this work? You can make a donation here.
- Challenging The Myths of Generative AI – Eryk Salvaggio
- The Future is Analog (If You Can Afford It) – Maroussia Lévesque
- An Overview of Canada’s Online Harms Act – Mandy Lau
- Tracking Elon Musk’s Politics and Power – Justin Hendrix and Prithvi Iyer
- Using LLMs for Policy-Driven Content Classification – Dave Willner and Samidh Chakrabarti
- Don’t Be Fooled: Much “AI” is Just Outsourcing, Redux – Janet Vertesi
- LAION-5B, Stable Diffusion 1.5, and the Original Sin of Generative AI – Eryk Salvaggio
- Breaking Down the Lawsuit Against Character.AI Over Teen's Suicide – Gabby Miller and Ben Lennett
- On the Coming Merger of Tech and State Power – Taylor Owen
- New Research Points to Possible Algorithmic Bias on X – Prithvi Iyer
- The Dangers of Moving Key Internet Governance Functions to Amazon’s Cloud: The Case of the Netherlands – Corinne Cath and Bert Hubert
- Context, Consent, and Control: The Three C’s of Data Participation in the Age of AI – Eryk Salvaggio
- Taylor Swift Deepfakes Show What’s Coming Next In Gender and Tech – And Advocates Should Be Concerned – Arianna Aboulafia and Belle Torek
- AI Lawsuits Worth Watching: A Curated Guide – Bruce Barcott
- Censoring Online Pornography Is A 2024 US Presidential Election Issue – Michael McGrady Jr.
- Backgrounder: US Senate Judiciary Committee to Grill Tech CEOs on Child Safety – Gabby Miller
- The Digital Services Act Is Fully In Effect, But Many Questions Remain – Gabby Miller
- Big Tech is Trying to Burn Privacy to the Ground–And They’re Using Big Tobacco’s Strategy to Do It – Jake Snow
- The UK’s Online Safety Act Is Not Enough To Address Non-Consensual Deepfake Pornography – Manasa Narayanan
- Maryland Kids Code Signed Into Law, But May Face Legal Challenges – Gabby Miller
- The American Privacy Rights Act of 2024 Explained: What Does the Proposed Legislation Say, and What Will it Do? – Perla Khattar
- The AI Dangers of a Second Trump Presidency – Alondra Nelson and Ami Fields-Meyer
- Red Herrings To Watch For At The Senate’s Child Safety Hearing – Vaishnavi J
- What Lessons Did Canada Learn Before Creating Its Online Harms Bill? – Chris Tenove and Heidi Tworek
- Transparency Must be a Cornerstone of the Digital India Act – Aahil Sheikh
- ‘Choice Screen’ Fever Dream: Enforcers' New Favorite Remedy Won’t Blunt Google’s Search Monopoly – Megan Gray
- The Expanding Scope of “Sensitive Data” Across US State Privacy Laws – Keir Lamont and Jordan Francis
- A Conspiracy Theory Goes to the Supreme Court: How Did Murthy v Missouri Get This Far? – Justin Hendrix and Ryan Goodman
- Perspectives on US Tech Policy After November – Gabby Miller, Justin Hendrix, Ben Lennett, and Prithvi Iyer
- Deepfakes and Elections: The Risk to Women’s Political Participation – Vandinika Shukla
