Top 30 Most Read Pieces on Tech Policy Press in 2024

Justin Hendrix,

Ben Lennett,

Prithvi Iyer /

Dec 23, 2024

In 2024, Tech Policy Press published over 800 posts, including articles, analyses, perspectives, transcripts, trackers, podcasts, and more. Our volunteer community of contributors, fellows, and staff covered a wide range of tech policy matters on nearly every continent. We’re grateful to everyone who contributed to this shared resource.

Below are the most-read items published during the calendar year to date. (Our list of most-listened podcasts is here). Of course, traffic is not the only measure of the value of a piece, but this list gives a good sense of the breadth and depth we aim to deliver.

