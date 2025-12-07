Unpacking the Politics of the EU's €120M Fine of Musk’s X

Podcast
Unpacking the Politics of the EU's €120M Fine of Musk’s XJustin Hendrix / Dec 7, 2025
Audio of this conversation is available via your favorite podcast service.
On Friday, the European Commission fined Elon Musk’s X €120 million for breaching the Digital Services Act, delivering the first-ever non-compliance decision under the European Union’s flagship tech regulation. By Saturday, Elon Musk was calling for no less than the abolition of the EU. To discuss the enforcement action, the politics surrounding it, and a variety of other issues related to digital regulation in Europe, I spoke to Joris van Hoboken, a professor at the Institute for Information Law (IViR) at the University of Amsterdam, and part of the core team of the Digital Services Act (DSA) Observatory.
A transcript of this discussion is forthcoming.
Authors
Justin Hendrix
Justin Hendrix is CEO and Editor of Tech Policy Press, a nonprofit media venture concerned with the intersection of technology and democracy. Previously, he was Executive Director of NYC Media Lab. He spent over a decade at The Economist in roles including Vice President of Business Development & In...
Related
NewsBrussels Fines Musk’s X €120M, Firing Shot in Transatlantic Tech ShowdownDecember 5, 2025
NewsTrump Administration Locks Arms with Musk’s X Against EU Tech EnforcementDecember 5, 2025
PerspectiveWhite House 'Censorship' Grievance Fantasy Kicks Into High GearDecember 5, 2025
PerspectiveThe EU’s Fine Against X is Not About Speech or ‘Censorship’December 5, 2025
PerspectiveEurope Fined X, But It's Still Avoiding the Real Threat to DemocracyDecember 6, 2025